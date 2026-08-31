Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

For Lucy Freyer, feeling creatively satiated doesn’t just come from her various acting gigs — such as her 2025 independent film Paint, 2023 Off-Broadway production of The Wanderers (which she co-starred in with Katie Holmes), or the newly released second season of FX’s Adults — but, perhaps equally, from her process of getting dressed each day. “When I’m not working, I like to really take my time getting dressed in the morning,” the Australian actor tells TZR. “I’ve recently found that getting dressed can be a really creatively fulfilling part of your day, if you want it to be.”

Since the premiere of Adults in 2025, Freyer has continuously proven her innate knack for style, coming right out of the gate with sleek, perfectly fitted suits and IYKYK archival runway pieces for the show’s Season 1 press tour. With the help of stylist Britt McCamey (who also works with Freyer’s fellow TV it girls Lola Tung and Myaha’la), the 30-year-old says she’s finally found her fashion footing, taking note of the little details that help her feel her best in her day-to-day wardrobe: “Recently, I’ve started tailoring all my clothes so they fit me exactly how I want them to.”

(+) Courtesy of Lucy Freyer (+) Courtesy of Lucy Freyer INFO 1/2

She’s also taken some inspiration from her Adults character, Billie Schaeffer, who’s often seen wearing a baggy denim-and-vintage-tee outfit formula as she navigates life in her 20s alongside friends played by Owen Thiele, Amita Rao, Jack Innanen, and Malik Elassal. Freyer’s real-life, everyday wardrobe doesn’t stray too far: “For me, a foolproof combination is a great pair of jeans, a fun vintage (or vintage-inspired) T-shirt, a pair of ballet flats, and some Ray-Ban Wayfarers. I think it’s cool, comfy, and timeless.”

As Freyer keeps on delivering great looks for the ongoing Adults Season 2 junket (she’s sported a sleek metallic satin midi dress from The Attico and a strappy latex Versace number in the past few weeks alone), it’s only fair that she gives us the inside scoop on her go-to closet staples. Below, we gathered all the intel on the rising star’s most-loved pieces. Read on to see and shop them all.