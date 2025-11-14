For a celebrity, dipping into the fashion archives for a red carpet appearance or street style moment is the ultimate flex, one that’s sure to get people talking. After all, the odds of someone else showing up in the same, or even similar-looking, say, 1997 Givenchy haute couture dress are pretty slim (looking at you, Kim K). Over the past year, this collective appetite for throwback pieces has also extended to the handbag department. In fact, so much so that it seems that a celebrity stepping out with a vintage tote slung over their shoulder has turned into an everyday occurrence.

Brie Welch, a celebrity stylist and eBay’s resident stylist, shares her thoughts on the growing hype surrounding vintage bags. “In a landscape flooded with fresh drops, there’s something quietly compelling about choosing one of these era-defining pieces that feels surprisingly current,” she tells TZR, adding, “There’s a certain romance in rediscovering what once defined an era.”

Take the Celine Phantom bag, for instance. Thanks to the house’s newly appointed creative director, Michael Rider, who reimagined the tote for spring 2026, there has been a resurgence in demand for the 2000s silhouette. “Global searches for the Phantom are up 320% year-over-year,” Welch shares. Debuted in 2021, the Balenciaga City bag has, too, jumped back into the limelight, with stars like Tate McRae, Kaia Gerber, and Lily Collins flocking to the style.

Scroll onward to discover more vintage (and nostalgia-inducing) bags taking over Hollywood in 2025, according to the experts.

Louis Vuitton Speedy

Backgrid

Last month, Fashionphile released its 2025 ultra-luxury resale report, which crowned the Louis Vuitton Speedy bag — a design that debuted in the 1930s — as the top-shopped carryall of the year thus far. “The Speedy never fully went away, but 2025 brought it back to the forefront,” explains Lauren Leger, the senior director of brand marketing at the luxury resale site. “There’s a renewed interest in heritage pieces and monogram classics, and the Speedy captures both. It’s recognizable, timeless, and consistently holds its value, which gives shoppers confidence to buy.” For further proof of the Speedy bag’s popularity, look to the arms of trendsetters Rihanna and Beyoncé, who have also been spotted with the piece this year.

Balenciaga City

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Launched in 2001, the Balenciaga City bag (formerly known as the Motorcycle bag) was like catnip for celebrities in the early aughts, adored by nearly every fashion darling, including the Olsen twins, Sienna Miller, Nicole Richie, and Paris Hilton. Now, the newest crop of startlets, such as Tate McRae and Kaia Gerber, have adopted the edgy silhouette. “In 2024, Balenciaga featured the City bag in its campaign with Kate Moss,” notes Gayaneh Guiragossian, Vestiaire Collective’s style and artistic director. “In the past few years, there’s been a trend around vintage Ghesquière-era pieces and people now see them as collectibles and investments.”

Celine Phantom

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Yes, Celine’s Phantom bag has been at the center of the fashion conversation in recent months due to Rider’s fresh take on the silhouette. “The brand reintroduced the bag in the spring 2026 collection with minor updates, making it larger with a different zip,” Guiragossian explains. “This move helps strengthen Celine’s design DNA while tapping into a wave of nostalgia for the 2000s and 2010s, and the trend of revisiting it-bags from the era.” A$AP Rocky was the first notable name to tote around the bag, having worn it over the summer in New York.

Shoppers have been gravitating towards the vintage Phantom styles, and for good reason. “Additionally, the shape suits what consumers want right now: functional, roomy bags, rather than ultra-micro silhouettes,” Guiragossian says, adding, “It feels modern, roomy, and elevated, which makes it as relevant now as it was when it first launched.”

Dior Gaucho

Backgrid

Sure, the Dior Gaucho bag isn’t technically vintage — but that won’t be the case in two months, as the tote launched in 2006. (For those unaware, a piece is considered vintage 20 years after its initial debut.) Included in John Galliano’s spring 2006 collection, the cowboy-inspired bag is a riff on the fashion house’s beloved Saddle style. As for why it’s suddenly relevant again? The ongoing boho-chic trend perhaps ignited the Dior Gaucho comeback, says Guiragossian. An endorsement from Bella Hadid earlier this year didn’t hurt either.

Goyard Saint Louis

Backgrid

French fashion house Goyard has undeniably been on fashion insiders’ minds, as searches for the label spiked 400% YoY, making it the most hunted designer of 2025, per the Fashionphile report. Among its most-loved silhouettes is the Saint Louis bag, which dates back to the 1930s. “Many shoppers now want bags that signal taste without being loud, and this tote fits that perfectly,” states Leger. “Its practicality also matches how people live today, elevated but easy. The Saint Louis is light, versatile, and has an insider appeal that feels effortless.” Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were ahead of the curve, wearing the printed bag last year. It’s only a matter of time before more A-listers reach for the piece.