Nicolas Ghesquière is a master of juxtaposition. Since joining Louis Vuitton as creative director in 2013, the French-Belgian designer has skillfully married eras of yore with futuristic, almost space age-y design, creating collections that are wholly unique and otherworldly. For the label’s Cruise 2026 collection, Ghesquière was definitely up to his old tricks, dreaming up a moody medieval extravaganza to complement the show’s iconic venue: the Palais des Papes. For those unfamiliar, the massive gothic palace — located in the southern France province of Avignon — is one of the largest and most important medieval gothic buildings in Europe, not to mention a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Poised for performance,” read a recent Instagram caption accompanying a video panning the castle’s theater space. “Honoring the Palais des Papes’ legacy as a stage for contemporary culture, a regal arrangement of custom solid wood, red velvet banquettes, and an illuminated catwalk creates a deliberate inversion — positioning the audience at the center of the Cour d’Honneur for @NicolasGhesquiere’s Cruise 2026 Show, in a striking play on traditional theatrical roles.”

Naturally, Ghesquière’s latest installment had to follow suit in bringing the drama ... and he joyfully accepted the challenge. As the initial parade of models filed into the majestic castle stadium, a clear through line of 15th century glamour and mystique materialized. Think ultra-structured, mini shift dresses resembling color-blocked suits of armor, thigh-grazing trapeze style wool cape coats, and bold-shouldered, cap-sleeved bodices that could easily ready someone for battle as well as an evening cocktail hour.

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The devil was truly in the details as the designer melded in more modern touches to more traditional silhouettes like belly-baring cutouts on tiered asymmetrical ball gowns and leather laser-cut peasant dresses, and puffed-up Elizabethan-inspired collars topping technical outerwear. The pièce de résistance was without a doubt the open-toed calf-hitting leather booties, embellished with silver hardware and grommets, surely poised to be the next it shoe style of 2026.

WWD/Getty Images

Another standout accessory — which has been spotted on many a recent runway this year — was the Y2K-loved skinny scarf. The popular early aughts accessory, once set against loud stripe and paisley patterns, was reimagined for more sophisticated wear. Gauzy, ethereal silk iterations floated down the runway, working nicely with the quiet breeze flowing through the stone amphitheater.

Ahead, see all the highlights from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2026 show.

WWD/Getty Images