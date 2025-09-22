While you went to bed without setting an alarm this weekend, the fashion crowd over the pond were busy booking it from show to show and squeezing in much-needed coffee breaks whenever possible. Yes, the sprint that is London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 has come and gone, but the designers have served up a set of truly memorable beauty looks this season. With the royal family’s style codes and Savile Row’s bespoke tailoring, the Brits are known for prim and proper dressing. But on the flip side, as the birthplace of youth subcultures like goth and mods, the city also has a rebellious side. The latter was evident in this season’s hair and makeup highlights.

Designers like Dilaria Findikoglu channeled the Victorian era with brushed out curls, flushed cheeks, and smoky eyes, and faux tear drops running down the models’ faces for a cheeky twist. Meanwhile, Chopova Lowena looked to alt girls and cheerleaders when creating its S/S ‘26 beauty look. Models on the runway had their brows, eyes, and lips accented with rhinestones and their hair was done in ringlets and pigtails that featured colorful streaks and embellished pins and barrettes.

Ahead, TZR’s complete debrief on all of the cant-miss hair and makeup moments from the LFW S/S ‘26 runways.

Dilara Findikoglu’s Gothic Tears

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The buzzy designer’s Victorian gothic influences extended to her S/S ‘26 beauty look, too. Models, including Naomi Campbell, were given smoky eyes or flushed cheeks and had faux tears running down their cheeks. Braided accents and chains were added to their hairstyles, which consisted of updos and brushed-out curls.

Emilia Wickstead’s Springtime Glow

Courtesy of Eve Lom

Come spring, your wardrobe shifts from chunky knits to lighter layers. The same goes for your makeup, whether it’s switching to tinted moisturizer or going completely makeup-free. Either way, the glowy complexions at Emilia Wickstead are warm weather skin goals. Before hitting the runway, the models were treated to Eve Lom facials by the brand’s master facialist Jon Rummins. The product lineup included The Time Restorative Skin Essence, an instant hydrator that also provides barrier support.

Simone Rocha’s Floral Lips

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Wearing florals for spring is actually groundbreaking when rose pink petals are hand-painted on your lips. Along with the tattooed lips at Simone Rocha, some models’ hair was topped with crystal headbands.

Aadnevik’s Flower Heads

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Aadnevik took the “flowers for spring” fashion trope quite literal. The models’ fuchsia draped blush and stained lips were reminiscent of vibrant petals, while actual flower buds were scattered in their hair.

Roksanda’s Wet Look Hair & Ombré Lips

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The ‘90s were on the mood board at Roksanda. For hair, models were given deep side parts and the front section was slicked-down for a wet look effect. Meanwhile, makeup was kept minimal save for some models who were given ombré red lips.

Richard Quinn’s Cat-Eye Contour

WWD/Getty Images

For a fresh, more subtle take on the cat-eye, the eyes were contoured with taupe eyeshadow that was blended out into a wing shape. Paired with ‘50s-inspired updos, the look was a perfect mix of retro and modern.

Patrick McDowell’s Strawberry Girl Lips

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The “strawberry girl” trend was alive and well at Patrick McDowell. Models had juicy pink lips and matching flushed cheeks resulting in a makeup look that was seasonally apropos.

Chopova Lowena’s Maximalist Hair & Makeup

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

A fusion of cheerleader, Victorian, and alt girl influences resulted in the maximalist look at Chopova Lowena. The hair was styled in pigtails with colorful strands woven through the plaits or ringlets with braided accents. For makeup, rhinestones were added around the eyes, lips, and the brows, and models wore various neon lip and eyeshadow shades.

Paul Costelloe’s Ode To The ‘60s

Simon Ackerman/WireImage/Getty Images

Paul Costelloe brought the front row back to the swinging ‘60s with his S/S ‘26 collection, including the beauty look. Models wore their hair in beehive-esque updos and channeled Twiggy with their doe-eyed lashes and blue eyeshadow.