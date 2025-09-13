I’m the type of person who will wear flats to a wedding, even when I know all my friends will be towering over me in their sky-high stilettos. And you’ll never catch me wearing an itchy sweater or skinny jeans. All this to say? As much as I love experimenting with fashion, I’m never one to choose pieces that skimp on comfort. As such, leggings have been and always will be a staple in my wardrobe. Yes, I’m a firm believer that the bottoms do, in fact, count as “real” pants, despite the ongoing debate. Not convinced? Perhaps the roundup of elevated leggings below will sway any naysayers reading this.

Let me start by saying that classic, ankle-skimming black leggings aren’t the only option on the market. (That’s not to say I don’t own a zillion pairs of the closet essential, though.) Cool-girl brands and luxury designers have turned the pants — yes, pants! — on its head, offering looks with personality. Championed by brands like The Frankie Shop and The Row, stirrup leggings, a silhouette featuring straps that go under the arch of the foot, abound. Leggings with split hems are also a fresh and unexpected style to consider this season — I’m personally into the styles from Norma Kamali right now.

Below, check out 10 chic leggings I’m shopping for fall. (Apologies in advance to my denim.)

Norma Kamali Spat Legging $195 See On Shopbop I have a pair similar to these split hem leggings from Norma Kamali, and I always receive compliments on the bottoms. My favorite way to style them? With a button-up and flip-flops (or loafers in chilly weather).

The Frankie Shop Caserta High-Rise Stirrup Leggings $185 See On Mytheresa It’s no wonder designers keep releasing stirrup leggings — the silhouette makes every outfit so elevated, especially when teamed with a luxe pump.

Eterne High-Waist Legging $205 See On Eterne I tend to avoid white or cream pants as I’m prone to spills, but I’d risk it for these cozy oatmeal-colored Eterne leggings.

SKIMS High-Waisted Legging $138 See On SKIMS SKIMS can do no wrong in the loungewear department, so I’m betting these high-waisted leggings are as comfortable as they come.

Another Tomorrow Seamed Legging $350 See On Another Tomorrow ‘Tis the season to rock merlot-hued looks, like these Another Tomorrow leggings. These boast a noticeable seam detail on the front and back leg, making them read dressier than others on the market.

Pucci Marmo Print Leggings $650 See On Pucci As someone who can’t resist a funky pattern, I couldn’t not add these printed Pucci pants to the list. I’d ground them with a white button-up or leather jacket.

Toteme Zip-Cuff Viscose Leggings $200 See On Bergdorf Goodman The zippers on the bottom of these leggings are subtle yet set them apart from other black pairs. They look great with a wedge, as exhibited by the model.

The Row Woolworth Mid-Rise Ankle Leggings $690 See On Neiman Marcus If The Row launches leggings, you know the look is fashion girl-approved. And, sure, spending nearly $700 on the silhouette may sound wild, but who wouldn’t sport these over and over? (Cost per wear!)

Carbon38 High Rise Legging $108 See On Carbon38 I’ll let you in on a secret: Carbon38’s fabric is the softest I’ve ever tried. I own a few of the brand’s bike shorts, and am now eager to add these leggings to my collection. They’re primed for workout classes and coffee meet-ups.