There’s something about London Fashion Week. Unlike its predecessor in NYC, which is often rife with more modern influences, the British leg is a mixed bag in that it ties in the old and new in an interesting way. You can see it in the street style: guests of the LFW often nod to traditional English garb via tartan and check-print separates while mixing in more current styles like cool denim or sleek leather pieces. But the runways is when this Old and New World dance really comes into play. And the trends from the spring/summer 2025 collections are a perfect example.

British designers, ranging from heritage labels like Burberry to more emerging ones like Chet Lo, are embracing all facets of the country’s style and heritage and melding them with more modern silhouettes and aesthetics. There’s the doll-like ballerina look that took runways by storm, with brands like Simone Rocha and JW Anderson showing sculptural skirts that defied gravity. And then there was the intricate beaded looks seen at shows like Richard Quinn and Ahluwalia, reminiscent of turn-of-the-century antique trinkets.

On the more cutting edge front, rule-breaking was in full force this season. From strategically ripped-seam detailing at Karoline Vitto and Di Petsa to the clothing equivalent to the “wrong shoe theory” at Burberry and Erdem, designers were seemingly taking old design codes and tossing them out completely.

And that’s just the start. Ahead, see all the trends that made London Fashion Week’s spring/summer 2025 season an unforgettable one.

Tiny Dancer

(+) JW Anderson Courtesy of JW Anderson (+) Simone Rocha Courtesy of Simone Rocha (+) Yuhan Wang Courtesy of Yuhan Wang INFO 1/3

The ballerina aesthetic that came for your footwear this year is now coming for your clothes. Designers like JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, and Yuhan Wang (to name a few) all showed floating, skirt silhouettes in innovative sculptural fabrics as well as more traditional ones like tulle and lace. Paired with loafers and flats, the look is grounded and avoids skewing too precious.

Bead It

(+) Ahluwalia Courtesy of Ahluwalia (+) Chet Lo Courtesy of Chet Lo (+) Richard Quinn Courtesy of Richard Quinn INFO 1/3

Intricate beaded details made otherwise classic silhouettes look like an antique treasure you’d find at an estate sale. Full-length coats at Ahluwalia were lined on the side with subtle confetti-like strings, while Chet Lo created beaded disperse effect on long sea foam jersey dresses that populated at the neckline and scattered as it moved down the gown. And at Richard Quinn, short-sleeved shift mini dresses were covered in pearls and crystals.

Opposites Attract

(+) Burberry Courtesy of Burberry (+) Erdem Courtesy of Erdem (+) Tove Courtesy of Tove INFO 1/3

The wrong shoe theory has reached peak evolution as designers paired opposing aesthetics in a move that felt surprisingly fresh and cohesive. Glittering bubble dresses were layered with oversized anorak jackets at Burberry. Silky slip dresses were tossed over pinstripe suiting at Erdem. And, at Tove, preppy knits and sweatshirts were worn over sweeping satin skirts.

Bursting At The Seams

(+) Di Petsa Courtesy of Di Petsa (+) Standing Ground Courtesy of Standing Ground (+) Karoline Vitto Dave Benett/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Divisive cut-outs have been in and out of the fashion cycle for years. This season, they’ve materialized in a seam-splitting effect. Designers like Di Petsa, Standing Ground, and Karoline Vitto showed designs that were strategically undone and split open in atypical areas on the garment like across the chest and down one side of the leg. The result is a cool peek-a-boo effect that makes for a very sexy spring season.

Out There Underwear

(+) 16Arlington Courtesy of 16Arlington (+) Natasha Zinko Courtesy of Natasha Zinko (+) Nensi Dojaka Courtesy of Nensi Dojaka INFO 1/3

After the big pants-free movement of 2023, designers are fully leaning into boudoir dressing. Indeed, clothing will likely be optional next year thanks to designers like 16Arlington, Natasha Zinko and Nensi Dojaka who sent models down their runways in all states of undress that included barely there brief bottoms, cotton garter sets (layered on top of each other), and sheer mesh bra and bike short sets.