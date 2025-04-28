There’s a certain art to layering necklaces. Though there’s nothing wrong with randomly piling them on (jewelry is a form of self-expression, after all), you may also want to consider playing around with various lengths, textures, and pendants to create a nice balance as well as visual interest. To some, this could sound easier said than done. Fortunately, jewelry designers are more than happy to do all the leg work for you. Enter layered necklace sets, which are popping up left and right on the market.

“Necklaces that come already layered are a great way to participate in the layered jewelry look while taking the guesswork out of styling,” explains Leah Perahia Silberman, the founder of fine jewelry label Elle Perahia. “They are a really convenient option for both the newbie and the jewelry connoisseur because you can wear it as is, or you can continue to build layers by working around the pre-layered piece,” the expert adds. Best of all, there are styles out there for every fashion sensibility. For instance, should you prefer something minimal, look to silhouettes featuring dainty chains in the same metal. Maximalists, however, may be into styles with various textures and beads.

Below, find 10 layered necklace sets that are sure to put your outfit in a league of its own.

8 Other Reasons Beaded Layered Necklace $49 See On Revolve With bright beads and intriguing pendants, 8 Other Reasons’ iteration packs a playful punch. Ground the eye-grabbing piece with simple diamond studs or small gold hoops.

Elle Perahia Parallel Pear Necklace $5,345 See On Elle Perahia “I designed this piece because the single, two-carat pear felt too simple and bare,” Silberman explains. “It’s ironic to say that about a two-carat stone because it is beautiful on its own, but I felt like it needed an edge to make it more interesting.”

Ramy Brook Juliette Goldtone & Crystal Necklace $395 $296 See On Ramy Brook Boasting chunky gold beads and a medley of crystals, this Ramy Brook creation will look excellent atop a plain white tee.

Ben-Amun 24k Gold Electroplate Triple Charms Necklace $270 See On Neiman Marcus Hop aboard the charm jewelry revival with this triple necklace set from Ben-Amun. Thanks to the royal queen motifs, it feels like a grown-up take on the trend, no?

Kendra Scott Keziah Vintage Silver Multi Strand Necklace $130 See On Kendra Scott Those who are keen on silver jewelry will be all over this vintage-looking multi-strand necklace from Kendra Scott. Not to mention, the piece is a subtle way to tap into 2025’s boho aesthetic.

Elizabeth Cole Azura Layers Necklace $300 See On Shopbop Found: The perfect summer piece. Consider pairing this bright layered look — which boasts peace sign and Turkish eye charms — with a neutral top so it’s not competing for attention.

petite moments Tommy Necklace $45 See On Revolve With crystal embellishments and a vibrant green pendant, petite moment’s Tommy necklace is statement-making but not overly so.

Roxanne Assoulin Heart and Soul Long Pendant Necklace $145 See On Neiman Marcus Heart-shaped jewelry needn’t be reserved for Valentine’s Day. Style this long pendant necklace with a breezy white dress or a graphic tee and denim cutoffs this season.

Jia Jia 14k Mini Rainbow Pebble Opal Long Necklace $490 See On Shopbop Can’t resist a colorful jewelry moment? You’ll never want to take off this rainbow-hued opal necklace.