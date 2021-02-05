Katie Holmes is not one for excess, especially when it comes to clothing. Some celebrities might wear new pieces every day, but Holmes depends on the same, tightly-edited assortment of fashion items that are capable of withstanding the test of time. This level of discernment has given everything in her closet an extra layer of cachet, including Holmes' favorite FRAME boots, which are on sale. They have been her go-to when braving frosty New York winter days and fans of the footwear style — rejoice! — because now you can get your own pair.

The Le Canon boot in noir is part of the brand's Winter 2020 collection and Holmes has found endless ways of wearing the rubber-soled shoe, whether she's running to the art supply store or stepping out to snap pictures of her city blanketed in snow. Take her Feb. 3 appearance, for instance — the Dawson's Creek alum styled the shoe with a gray wool coat and an '00s-worthy newsboy cap, which is making a comeback in 2021, thanks to her. Just weeks prior, on Dec. 16, Holmes broke out another woolen coat, this time in a camel shade that matched with her FRAME boots. For both inclement weather days, the shoe provided a fashionable alternative to bulkier rubber footwear and equipped Holmes for the elements.

(+) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Since there are several weeks of cold, wet weather left, the FRAME boots are sure to get plenty of use in your arsenal ahead of spring. Jump on the rarely on-sale shoe before it sells out and be sure to use Holmes' outfits for inspiration when styling it. You can pair your new shoes with a wool coat like her's in either of the two shades she co-signed. Rag & Bone has a cozy sweater coat that's nearly a dupe of the one she wore on Feb. 3 and Uniqlo's charcoal style, ahead, is also quite similar.

