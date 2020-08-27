Back in 1970s France, bourgeois chic reigned supreme — only to resurface as a trend years later, along Fall/Winter 2020 runways. To French model-designer Inès de la Fressange, though, the period in time is about far more than clothes. "I have noticed that young people nowadays have nostalgia for this decade, without knowing that this was a time from which new freedoms began to emerge," de la Fressange tells TZR. "Many people wanted to do away with old, outdated prejudices and conventions about who women should be." She created the new UNIQLO x Inès de la Fressange drop as an homage to the bold Rive Gauche women who ignited that change — and their decadent closets.

"At that time, creative females had a great influence" she says, reflecting on stylish, inspiring women like Jane Birkin, Françoise Hardy, and Françoise Dorléac. For her 12th-ever collaboration with UNIQLO, de la Fressange pooled silhouettes from their era that align with the brand's LifeWear philosophy, which submits that clothing should always be both beautiful and practical. With corduroy peacoats, velvet trousers, and wool caps, each piece is severely wearable, and meant to withstand (and add flair to) each person's day-to-day.

There's double-breasted tweed coats, paisley tea-length skirts, and delicate white blouses, all of which invite ample layering to get the boho-chic, classic French girl look that fashion people strive to nail. The best part? All styles can be mixed easily with your contemporary wardrobe, so you can rest assured that they'll get tons of wear even after the neo-bourgeois trend cools. Consider pairing its pecan-hued wool-blend trousers with a basic turtleneck and loafers for an easy fall outfit that you can repeat for years to come.

If you're looking for styling tips right from the source, de la Fressange also has a few — "A silk blouse with jeans is always nice. Also, some of the items may look nice with a slightly oversized silhouette. So perhaps I would recommend people consider items in a slightly larger size than usual, to see how that looks and feels," she says.

Continue ahead to browse key styles from the assortment:

