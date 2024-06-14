It finally feels like summer. Outdoor dining is taking over the bustling sidewalks; parks are packed with runners, bikers, and picnic enthusiasts; beach trips are back on. And from a style standpoint, the happenings are more enticing than ever. Case in point: June’s fashion news runs the gamut from tropical activations (spoiler: Jacquemus is teaming up with a Bahamas resort) and buzzed-about brand collaborations.

Those located in New York, for instance, are in for a treat this summer because pop-ups are, well, quite literally popping up everywhere. Next time you stroll through Nordstrom’s flagship in Manhattan (at 225 W 57th St), head up to the fifth floor for a refreshing beverage and a quick bite to eat at The Summer Terrace, a redesigned space that’ll be open until September. Or, if you’re in Brooklyn, stop by English clothing and homewares brand TOAST’s new store (the first in the United States!), located at 367 Atlantic Avenue in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.

On the shopping side, Away, a leader in the travel industry, joined forces with New York-based brand La Ligne for a summer capsule featuring a slew of comfy on-the-go essentials. And for the beach? Snag a punchy swimsuit or breezy dress from the La Double J and Orlebar Brown collaboration.

What else is happening this month? Keep scrolling to read up on June’s must-know fashion news.

Away & La Ligne Launch A Summer Travel Capsule

If you have a summer vacation coming up, you certainly won’t want to miss out on Away’s aforementioned collaboration with La Ligne. On June 14, the two launched a 20-piece collection boasting everything you need for your upcoming travels — think airport-approved striped knits, cozy pajamas, and graphic baseball caps. Fronted by actor Natasha Lyonne, the visually pleasing campaign imagery was shot by Micaiah Carter at a private residence in Los Angeles. The products will be available online until they sell out — so if you see something you like, don’t sleep on it.

Jacquemus Takes Over The Ocean Club

Courtesy Of Jacquemus

Get those OOO days approved ASAP because the Four Seasons are calling. More specifically, cult-favorite label Jacquemus partnered with the luxury hotel company to introduce a tropical experience at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas. From June 7 to July 31, guests will have the opportunity to browse through the French fashion house’s pop-up at the resort, which will include select pieces from its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, as well as an exclusive black and white striped towel designed by Jacquemus.

“Jacquemus shares our commitment to creating extraordinary lifestyle experiences, especially when it comes to bringing beloved summer holidays to life in postcard-perfect settings,” Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, said in a statement. “Even more — they share our dedication to creativity, innovation, and going above and beyond for our guests and customers. This collaboration perfectly pairs what each iconic brand does so beautifully, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests to experience themselves.”

La Double J & Orlebar Brown Team Up

No one does bold, mood-enhancing summer prints quite like La Double J. And as luck would have it, the Italian brand collaborated with beachwear label Orlebar Brown on perhaps the most joyful product assortment ever. Titled “Raise Your Vacation Vibration,” the collection consists of 34 swim and ready-to-wear styles — ranging from striped matching sets to floral midi dresses — rendered in three splashy patterns. You can shop the pieces on both brands’ sites, as well as on Net-a-Porter.

Nordstrom NYC Introduces The Summer Terrace

Courtesy Of Nordstrom

Summer is all about basking in the sun with a cold drink in hand. And this season, Nordstrom is offering quite the outdoor happy hour experience — enter The Summer Terrace by Nordstrom. Located at the Bistro Verde section of its NYC flagship store, the pop-up is designed to feel akin to a European retreat. Take a break from shopping and stop by for summery cocktails and tasty bites from now until early September.

Shopbop Launches Exclusive Capsule With 3.1 Phillip Lim

On June 13, Shopbop and 3.1 Phillip Lim dropped a collegiate-looking exclusive collection. Co-designed by the online retailer’s fashion director, Caroline Maguire, and the namesake designer, the eight-piece capsule melds New York’s downtown cool aesthetic with the duo’s West Coast roots. “Phillip and I both moved from the West Coast to NYC 20 years ago — this collection celebrates ours and Shopbop’s anniversary,” Maguire explained on its site. The outcome? A preppy rugby mini dress, oversized varsity bomber jacket, of-the-moment studded accents, and more.

Scarosso Collaborates With Linda Rodin

Renowned footwear brand Scarosso tapped New Yorker and style icon Linda Rodin (who has the cutest Instagram with her pup, Winks) for a ballerina-inspired capsule collection, unveiled on June 6. “The partnership marries Rodin's distinctive style with Scarosso's craftsmanship, resulting in a charming capsule collection that pays homage to the timeless elegance of ballerina shoes,” the press release said. The lineup boasts two conversation-starting ballet flats — the T-bar Linda I silhouette and the buckle-adorned Linda II — splashed with vibrant colors (a Rodin signature).

IHG Hotels Partners With Pickle Rental Service

It’s musical festival season, and IHG Hotels and Pickle rental service is here to help you arrive at the shows in style. Thanks to “The Festival Closet by IHG x Pickle,” concertgoers can rent sought-after looks from brands like Cult Gaia, Nia Thomas, and Miaou for free. The two kicked off this exciting partnership for Gov Ball last weekend, but should you have missed it, you can try the service again from July 27 through August 4. (If you’ve been contemplating buying tickets for Lollapalooza in early August, this may inspire you to do so.)

How does it work? Simply download Pickle’s app and search for the Festival Closet collection. Then, once you select pieces, enter code FESTIVALCLOSET. The rental period is 14 days, and after, you have the option to return your products to Pickle’s West Village location (21 8th Ave) or by mail.

Levi’s Announces First Collab With Starter

On June 6, Levi’s launched its first collaboration with Starter. The collection combines the heritage denim label’s signature Trucker jacket with the legendary sportswear brand’s nostalgia-inducing satin team jacket. Together, they introduced 12 pieces that nod to sports teams across the MLB, NBA, and NFL. “Levi’s is literally part of the fabric of fashion across cultures globally,” Carl Banks, founder and president of G-III Sports by Carl Banks and Starter, said in a statement. “The Starter brand transformed fandom into a fashionable experience through the authenticity of the athletic experience. So this collaboration between two legacy brands around sport offers another organic connection between sport and culture.”

TOAST Opens A Location In Brooklyn

Alice Gao

Yes, believe it or not, TOAST’s new location in Brooklyn (which officially opened on June 6), New York, marks its first permanent spot in the United States. To celebrate this major milestone, the brand is offering its craft programs as part of the store opening. For instance, they’ll have their 2024 New Makers program, which allows artists from around the world to sell their creations at the boutique. So, you’re sure to leave with something truly one-of-a-kind.