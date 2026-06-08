After enduring one of the harshest winters the United States has seen in years (a decade, even?), you deserve an unforgettable summer — and an equally memorable wardrobe to match. At long last, you can swap jackets and boots for bikinis and sandals. Though the season doesn’t officially begin until June 21, this month’s fashion news is already heating up, much like the forecast. From collaborations to new flagship stores, there are plenty of sartorial happenings worth keeping on your radar in the coming weeks.

Let’s start with brand partnerships, shall we? Kicking things off this month, French fashion house Marine Serre unveiled a collaboration with sportswear label Under Armour, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Together, the brands released a collection that blurs the lines between luxury fashion and activewear, featuring everything from sports bras and running tops to sneakers. The capsule is available on Marine Serre’s website, at select retailers, and through an immersive pop-up experience in Paris from June 5 to 7. If you can’t make it to France, an outing to H.Lorenzo’s new Los Angeles flagship may be more feasible. Now officially open, the boutique serves as a one-stop destination for fashion, art, and design.

Ready to read up on everything happening in the fashion landscape this June? If yes, keep scrolling onward.

Marine Serre & Under Armour Launch A Limited-Edition Capsule

Courtesy Of Under Armour

Marking its 30th anniversary this year, Under Armour ushered in a new era through a collaboration with Marine Serre. Debuting on June 5, the limited-edition capsule drew inspiration from the brand’s early-2000s sportswear archive, centering on a silhouette both labels specialize in: the base layer. Black and white serve as the collection’s defining palette, alongside pieces adorned with Marine Serre’s hallmark moon motif. “Sport has always been part of my life. With Under Armour, I wanted to explore the beauty of movement through pieces that combine performance, precision, and beauty — starting from the baselayer, the closest element to the body and to the athlete’s experience,” namesake designer Marine Serre said in a statement.

H.Lorenzo Unveils A New Los Angeles Flagship Store

Courtesy Of H.Lorenzo

On June 1, H.Lorenzo — a longtime destination for emerging designers from around the world — opened the doors to its new 9,000-square-foot flagship on Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood. Designed in collaboration with Italian architect Oliviero Baldini, a longtime partner of the retailer, the space blends fashion, architecture, and art, with offerings ranging from designer collections to collectible books and objects.

“This new store represents the evolution of our vision over the last 40 years and the community we have built around it,” Mac Hadar, the owner of H.Lorenzo and son of founder Lorenzo Hadar, shared in a statement. “Bringing everything together into one space allows us to create a deeper experience for our customers and designers alike. We’ve always believed in the power of physical retail – in creating spaces where people can discover something unexpected.”

Spicy Dan Debuts Its First Earring Collection

Beloved for its viral accessories and jewelry, Spicy Dan made its first foray into earrings on June 2 with a collection of bold, statement-making styles. “I wanted to design an earring collection that matched the tone of our everyday statement pieces — fun and recognizable but also super wearable,” Danielle Meyer, the brand’s founder, said in a statement. “I personally love an ear stack but struggle to find statement earrings that fit my style and work with my pre-existing ear stack, so I decided to make some that I personally could see myself wearing all summer.” Featuring six designs, the lineup combines the label’s signature enamel hues with striking gemstones.

Shopbop Hosts A Pop-Up In Newport Beach

Shopbop took the West Coast by storm this month, hosting a pop-up in Newport Beach from June 4 to June 7. Held at The Store at Lido Marina Village, the temporary boutique featured activations from brands including Roxanne Assoulin, Alex Mill, Alémais, and Frame, as well as exclusive styles from Madewell and Simkhai. Best of all, shoppers had the opportunity to personalize their purchases, making for a memorable retail experience in Orange County.