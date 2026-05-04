It’s officially swimsuit season. And while barely-there bikinis and skimpy cut-out water-friendly pieces are certainly rampant this year, I just can’t get on board. That’s not to say I’m not indulging in some cute swimwear. In fact, there’s a specific trend that’s hitting hard at the moment: swim skirts. Yes, the retro-inspired, frilly look is taking over all manner of summer collections, and I’m fully on board.

The skirted swim look is appealing to me in that it allows for a flirty, sultry moment without skewing too sexy — right up my alley. To be clear, I have high regard for cheeky, plunging suits, they’re just not something I feel fully comfortable in. So skirted bikinis feel like the ideal happy medium for the beachy season ahead.

With that said, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to this throwback swim category. Sure, you can go the classic coquettish route and opt for a precious gingham set from For Love & Lemon and Lemons or a floral pastel option from Free People. You can also go sleek and elevated with a textured skirted bikini from Montce (one of my personal favorite swim brands of all time) or a dainty elegant satin option from Frankie’s Bikinis. There’s also sportier styles, courtesy of Gap — I’m loving the brand’s wrap skort sets.

Ahead, check out the smorgasbord of swim skirts for summer that I’m adding to cart ASAP.

Montce Amalia Texture Tamarindo Ruffle Bikini Bottom $122 See On Montce For a little less coverage, but still a bit of skirt, Montce’s ruffled bottoms are an ideal — and flirty — option.

Montce Amalia Texture Zoe Bikini Top $134 See On Montce This simplistic textured ivory bikini top complements the coordinating skirt well without overpowering it.

Gap Swim Skort $70 See On Gap Go sporty with a water-friendly take on a wrap-around skort.

Gap Bandeau Bikini Top $70 $34 See On Gap This striped bandeau bikini top offers lots of coverage and support for plenty of beach frolicking.

Victoria's Secret Swim Ruched Swim Skirt $45 See On Victoria's Secret The animal print trend that ran rampant this winter is extending to summer, as evidenced by this cool ruched swim skirt.

Victoria's Secret Swim Twist Push-Up Bikini Top $50 See On Victoria's Secret The matching push-up bikini top makes for a total “va-va-voom” moment.

Free People free-est Tilly Skort Bikini Bottoms $128 See On Free People Embrace a retro moment with this floral-print skort that reads oh-so pin-up.

Free People free-est Emily Halter Bandeau Bikini Top $128 See On Free People Tying together the ‘50s starlet look is this sweetheart halter top.

For Love & Lemons Alison High Waisted Bikini Bottom $149 See On For Love & Lemons Channel your inner country cutie with a gingham bikini skirt.

For Love & Lemons Alison Bandeau Bikini Top $129 See On For Love & Lemons The bandeau bikini top features tie straps that add some interest – and keep you comfortable and secure as well.

Frankie's Bikinis Farah Satin Bottom $125 See On Revolve Set in an ice blue color way, this satin bottom is the picture of poolside elegance.