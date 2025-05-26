Custom gowns. Elongated veils. Something blue. These essentials will flood your Instagram timeline from now until October, because wedding season is officially underway. If you’re preparing to say “I do,” you know numerous nuptials will occur over the next few months, so prepare for bridal attire to flood the style scene. New designs from Danielle Frankel, Galia Lahav, Vivienne Westwood, and Vera Wang (to name a few) will lead the charge, but don’t underestimate the power of vintage. For brides in need of “something old,” consider thrifting your ceremony look. But don’t start your hunt at any consignment shop. Want a one-of-a-kind piece for your special day? Source a premiere boutique that specializes in vintage designer.

In recent years, various celebrities have gone the archival route for award shows, the Met Gala, and every A-list affair in between. And in 2025, the bridal industry finally got the memo. Driven by sustainability and individuality, vintage looks are commanding the aisle this wedding season, thanks to boutiques like Transplant Vintage on L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard. “There are so many traditional constraints put on brides that it can often make the [shopping] process feel overwhelming,” Laura Laubach, the founder of Transplant Vintage tells TZR. “Instead, try on dresses that bring you joy — regardless of whether or not they fit into what is considered ’normal bridal attire.’” Laubach’s catalog is anything but “normal” — it spans from the 1950s to the early 2000s, so there truly is something for everyone. “Everywhere I go, I am always on the hunt, scouring every vintage, antique store, estate sale, and private collection I can find,” she says. “Being hands on in this process is the only way to ensure quality, craftsmanship and a wide range of styles for the catalog.”

Two hours west of Transplant Vintage is The Kit Vintage, which was founded by Robyn Goldberg after the vintage search for her wedding look was unsuccessful. “The lack of [vintage bridal shops] is what really inspired me to get back to my roots in sourcing special occasion vintage dresses,” Goldberg tells TZR. Contrary to Laubach, Goldberg’s sourcing method is more concentrated across private estates, “[which] gives us the opportunity to know the provenance of the pieces we are acquiring,” she says. “Some of our most treasured pieces have come from someone with a great collection finding out about us through word of mouth.”

Also based in Los Angeles, Maddy Anderson, the founder of Madly Vintage says the city offers some of the best vintage in the world. “When I’m sourcing, I’m always thinking: Who would wear this, and how? Is she a Madly girl? And also, how can I rework or tailor this to make it even cuter or more modern?” Anderson tells TZR. To make retro bridal more accessible, she’s prepping to launch the “Madly Bridal Box,” a curated selection of vintage pieces that brides can try on at home, with the option to return what doesn’t work. “It’s totally new territory for me, since vintage sales are usually final, but I understand how particular brides can be when it comes to fit and wanting to see how things look with their accessories, shoes, etc.,” she says.

Courtesy of The Kit Vintage

Finding your dream dress is no easy feat, so if you find something you love — even if you’re not engaged yet — just buy it, Anderson recommends. “You’ll never regret having extra options for your wedding events,” she says. You can always tailor your look, rewear it, or even resell it after you get hitched. Once you start your search, enter the boutique with an understanding of sizing. “Vintage silhouettes tend to fit our modern bodies differently, so consider that your current size will likely differ from your vintage size,” Goldberg says. “We always recommend that if you are shopping for vintage wedding attire, you should ask for the actual measurements to compare to your personal measurements.”

If you’re prepping to walk down the aisle, add a few vintage stops to your shopping schedule. Ahead, get to know TZR’s favorite boutiques before making an appointment ASAP.

Transplant Vintage: Los Angeles

In just five years, Laubach’s boutique has become a marquee vintage spot for L.A.-based brides. Transplant Vintage originally offered everyday wear as well, but in recent years, she switched to exclusively bridal. “I got so much more joy out of beautiful dresses than say, a pair of jeans,” Laubach says. She opened her L.A. showroom in Feb. 2024 to offer clients “a more personal and intimate experience.” Inside the brick-and-mortar spot, you’ll be greeted by an assortment of unique gowns that span the entire 20th century, starting with ‘30s slips, romantic ‘50s tea-length dresses, and even ethereal ‘70s attire. “I’m always finding dresses that I can’t believe exist,” Laubach says, so prepare for a one-of-one shopping experience.

Vionnette Vintage Bridal Couture: Atlanta

Calling all Atlanta brides, Vionnette Vintage has over 200 dresses for you to try from Christian Dior, Givenchy, Carolina Herrera, Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta, and more. Their vintage couture catalog includes gowns from the 1950s to 2005, but its 1990s and Y2K collections are especially noteworthy. Make sure to check out their Vera Wang assemblage online and in-store, because it’s the “cornerstone” of the Atlanta bridal location. In fact, about 1/3 of the in-store gowns are Vera Wang at any given time. “Our goal is to preserve historic and couture construction and embellishment techniques, and to offer our clients the best vintage bridal wear, regardless of origin,” the brand shared on the website.

The Kit Vintage: Los Angeles

Does The Kit Vintage sound familiar? That’s because the L.A.-based boutique provided Angelina Jolie and Pamela Anderson with archival looks during last year’s award season. Goldberg’s success among celebrities comes 11 years after her bridal journey began. “In 2014, when we began our journey with our bridal clientele inside of Platt Boutique (an L.A. jewelry store), we understood that we were filling a large gap in the bridal space,” Goldberg says. “Times have changed, so of course there are now more vintage bridal shops that have opened since then, but we’re proud to know that we were pioneers who noticed the gap and took the initiative to open the lane.”

Whether you’re in the market for a jumpsuit, an elongated gown, or something in the middle, The Kit Vintage has you covered. Goldberg’s shop even offers the little essentials you might’ve forgotten about — think: earrings, a brooch, a purse, a scarf, or outerwear. Basically, it’s a one-stop-shop for every bride in the book.

Miranda’s Vintage Bridal: Cleveland

Who knew fashion girls could find their dream dress in Cleveland, Ohio? Miranda’s Vintage Bridal collection mainly consists of designs from the early 1900s to the late 1980s. “A selection of the vintage gowns have also been fully redesigned and restored to modernize them without losing the integrity of the era the gown originated from,” the brand shared with The Knot. The brand’s brides are especially fond of the alteration station. “[Miranda] scheduled three fittings for me prior to picking up my dress before my wedding day and the staff and service was polite and professional during each of my visits,” said one very happy customer.

Happy Isles: Los Angeles & New York

When Happy Isles opened in 2016, shopping for a vintage wedding gown meant “endless hours online only to order something and hope the style, size, and condition were accurate to what you saw online,” says Lily Kaizer, the owner of the L.A. and New York locations. “Not to mention missing out on the experience of visiting a bridal salon, working with expert stylists, and having that “Oh my god, she’s a bride!” moment with your nearest and dearest.” Kaizer wanted to do the “leg work” for her brides, so she curated ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s designs from Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, Roberto Cavalli, and Thierry Mugler from “collectors looking to consign, European deadstock, or even our brides ready to pass their gown on to the next lucky lady,” Kaizer says.

Gossamer: Atlanta

Gossamer may be located in Atlanta, Georgia, but lucky for you the boutique ships worldwide. The founders, Emme and Meika, also frequently travel to vintage fairs on either coast. At the end of May, they’ll bring vintage looks of every silhouette, texture, and fabric to the A Current Affair event in Brooklyn, New York. Currently, the shop’s oldest gowns originated in the 1930s, but the silk and satin look good as new. Emme and Meika’s 1950s ensembles are certainly a fan-favorite — the tea-length dresses, embroidered looks, and dressing gowns never stick around long.

Madly Vintage: Venice

Courtesy of Madly Vintage

Most of Anderson’s catalog comes from flea markets, thrift stores, and estate sales in Southern California, however, she finds her rarest looks while traveling. Last summer, she secured a fringed Moschino LWD and a plunging Valentino gown in Rome, but she hopes to do more sourcing trips in the future. This summer, she’ll host pop-ups in Paris and London — presumably after doing her fair share of vintage shopping. Regardless of where she’s hunting, Anderson’s overall goal is to give vintage a new life. “So many people miss out on incredible pieces because they’re intimidated by the idea of tailoring — but it’s always worth it,” Anderson says. “It's so rewarding especially when it supports a slower, more sustainable way of consuming.”