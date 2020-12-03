Erin and Sara Foster have been wading in the fashion world for the better part of a decade. Between their hit mockumentary series, Barely Famous, and their endlessly funny Instagram feeds, the duo can always be found wearing a stylish outfit and spoon-feeding comic relief to the masses. Now, with "Favorite Daughter," Erin & Sara Foster's new clothing brand, ticking both boxes at once just got a whole lot easier. With knits, sweats, and hoodies inspired by each of their own personal sensibilities, the debut holiday line is "everything we wished we had in our closets," according to Sara.

Favorite Daughter's official launch comes on Dec. 3, after "many arguments over colors, fabrics, styles, and who should be the fit model," jokes Erin. "[It's] a mix of pieces you can wear as you WFH and some great options as we all get dressed to go out again (eventually!)" With pieces ranging in price from $98 to $498, you'll find ribbed cardigan bodysuits in lavender hues ($198), knit bra tops in a pale gray ($98), and cable knit pencil skirts in forest green ($249). Each of these pieces are great for wearing in their prescribed co-ords, or mixing and matching with jeans — as both Foster sisters did throughout the campaign.

Courtesy of Favorite Daughter (Carlos Eric Lopez)

Across the whole assortment, there's a piece in particular that both sisters are particularly excited about: the Mask Hoodie, which features a "COVID-19 considerate" fabric band across the mouth that perfectly steps up everyone's face mask.

Courtesy of Favorite Daughter (Carlos Eric Lopez)

On the site, you can shop through each sisters' distinct "picks" — for Erin, twin sets and cable knit sweater styles reign supreme; for Sara, lounge pants and long-sleeved tees become a repeat favorite. "Creating a new brand and collection for the modern woman has been an incredible experience," said Sara Foster. "Instead of buying [pieces we wish we had], we made them!"

To shop the full first drop (all of which make great holiday outfits and gifts for those on your list), browse ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.