At this point, social distancing and working from home are no longer a novel concept. And now that you’ve had a few solid days in this new routine, chances are you’ve gone into full-on comfort mode. With the new and unexpected (and occasionally overwhelming) time at home, it’s easy to fall into the loop of wearing your coziest loungewear. But in the moments you want to get out of the house — whether it’s for a quick walk around the block or a run to the grocery store — and need an easy look to throw on at a moment’s notice, there’s nothing more effortless than jeans and a sweater. And if you’re looking for some ensembles to keep in your back pocket, look no further than these skinny jeans and sweater outfits ahead.

Athleisure and streetwear have made leggings and sweatpants the go-to option for your laid-back activities, but there’s no denying that slipping into a sleek pair of fitted jeans can instantly transport you into a different mindset. And if you aren’t exactly ready to give up all your comfort, what could be better than a warm knit sweater?

There’s no reason you should have to compromise your style in the name of comfort — or vice versa. Luckily, this simple outfit combination gives you both. And if you’re ready to amp up your closet with a few new ensembles, scroll down to see four simple skinny jeans and sweaters outfits to incorporate into your wardrobe now.

1. Classic Crewneck + Faded Black Jeans When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic crewneck sweater and a pair of skinny jeans. For a more elevated approach to your cozy-chic ensemble, wear a monochromatic look with a charcoal gray sweater and black jeans. The Cashmere Crew $100 Everlane see on everlane Ali High-Rise Skinny Jeans $230 Frame see on net-a-porter

3. Cropped Sweater + High-Waist Jeans With warmer temperatures ahead in this transitional season, a cropped sweater is the perfect way to stay warm while also keeping yourself on the cooler side. Offset the levels of your outfit with high-waist jeans. Cropped Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $555 Orseund Iris see on net-a-porter Kayo High Skinny Jeans $118 Reformation see on shopbop