One of the best parts about the fashion industry is there’s always something exciting going on. Even in January, a month that’s notoriously sleepy and, frankly, boring, the calendar is packed. Award show season is picking back up, with the Critics Choice Awards and Emmys happening during the middle of the month (BTW, we’ve got you covered on the best red carpet moments). Then, on Jan. 29, insiders will touch down in Copenhagen for its Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week. While you patiently wait for these in-person events, the January fashion news is here to keep you from falling into a winter style rut (we’ve all been there).

Considering designers’ latest collaborations, collections, and campaigns are already looking great, it’s safe to say 2024 will be a strong year for fashion. Just look at White + Warren’s new partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The luxe knitwear label and renowned museum joined forces to create a limited-edition cashmere collection with art references throughout (spoiler: you’ll probably want every single piece). As far as new fashion shoots go, Warby Parker just unveiled its Spring 2024 campaign, fronted by celebrities like Jemima Kirke, Antonia Gentry, Brandon Flynn, and more stars. The imagery highlights the eyewear brand’s new spring collection (more on it ahead).

Scroll ahead to learn more about January’s fashion happenings. Friendly reminder: We’ll update this page with more news throughout the month.

White + Warren Collaborates With The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Courtesy Of White + Warren

On Jan. 5, White + Warren partnered with New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a limited-edition cashmere capsule inspired by artwork, tapestries, and the museum’s vintage Renaissance M logo. “In collaborating with The Met, it has been both an honor and a dream come true to have access to their archives and translate these chosen works of art into heritage-inspired cashmere styles that feel powerful and contemporary,” Catherine Morrissey, president of White + Warren, said in a press release. The luxe 10-piece cashmere collection features the Dragon Tapestry Crewneck ($445), the brand’s signature Cashmere Travel Wrap in portrait pink ($375), the Coat of Arms Embroidered Crewneck ($425), and more cozy styles.

COS Launches Partnership with NATIVA™

Courtesy Of COS

To further its ongoing sustainability commitment, London-based retailer COS teamed up with NATIVA™, a brand owned by France’s Chargeurs that provides luxury Merino wool. Together, they created an eight-piece collection “championing regenerative farming practices that aim to nurture positive change,” according to the press release. “NATIVA™ is pioneering a new way of producing the world’s finest Merino wool,” said Nicolas Sapelli, NATIVA™ sourcing director, in the statement. “By supporting our farming partners through regenerative farming practices and instilling trust and traceability throughout the fashion supply chain with Blockchain, consumers can feel confident in the quality and strictest environmental standards when they see the NATIVA™ name.”

Warby Parker Unveils Its Spring 2024 Campaign

Courtesy Of Warby Parker

Featuring a starry roster of celebs, Warby Parker’s new campaign showcases styles from its Spring 2024 collection. Starting at $95, the product line includes sunglasses and optical eyewear in the brand’s new crystal, matte, and novelty tortoise colorways as well as fun oversized frames. Warby Parker is dropping part two of the collection later in the season, so make sure to watch out for it.

Hunza G Launches Its First Maternity Collection

Courtesy Of Hunza G/Ina Lekiewicz

If you’re currently expecting and could use some new cute resort-ready styles, Hunza G, a swimwear label loved by celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian, is here to help. This month, the brand launched its first-ever maternity collection. Priced from $135 to $300, the drop includes bathing suits and ready-to-wear made with Hunza G’s signature crinkle fabric, which molds to the body and is super stretchy (a must during pregnancy).

Balenciaga Drops Its Soccer Series

Courtesy Of Balenciaga

Sports fans, you’ll be ecstatic to hear that on Jan. 9, Balenciaga released a limited series of ready-to-wear looks and accessories inspired by soccer. According to the press release, the Parisian fashion house’s newest collection references team uniforms worn during games and drills. The result? Jerseys, tracksuits, sweatpants, brimmed caps, and more pieces, ranging from $150 to $2,790. What’s more, instead of a player’s name, a selection of looks have the names for neighborhoods or cities, including Aoyama, Barcelona, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Ipanema, Mayfair, Miami, Milan, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Soho, and Tokyo. Hit the field (or streets) in style.