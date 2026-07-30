The fashion industry is ever-evolving, with new brands constantly emerging and shaking up the status quo. However, the onslaught of newcomers can make it difficult to cut through the noise and discover the labels that are truly worth your hard-earned dollars. Fortunately, it girls — including Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya — serve as a barometer for what’s cool in fashion, introducing us to some of the best indie brands around.

This summer alone, fashion insiders have undeniably stepped up their fashion game, elevating their wardrobes with plenty of cool-girl labels. Take Bieber, for instance. Earlier this week, the Rhode founder was spotted vacationing in Spetses wearing a black fitted skirt from luxury Parisian label Alfie. Styled by Dani Michelle, Bieber has also shown her love for the brand in the past, frequently reaching for its minimalist designs. Meanwhile, Lipa endorsed Spanish label Attega at the World Cup final in New York, opting for its cowl-draped white tank for the occasion. Unlike many designer houses, these emerging indie brands won’t necessarily set you back thousands of dollars. Case in point: Lipa’s top retails for under $150.

Scroll on to discover five up-and-coming indie fashion brands — all of which have earned it girls’ stamp of approval.

Founded in 2020 by Alice Fresnel, Alfie is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s favorite minimalist lines. But don’t be mistaken: Alfie is anything but basic. Though inspired by ‘90s minimalism, the brand keeps its designs — which fuse masculinity and femininity — feeling fresh with of-the-moment color palettes, luxe textures, and modern silhouettes. Sustainability is also at the heart of Alfie. In 2025, the label became a signatory of The Climate Pledge, committing to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. What’s more, Alfie sources upcycled fabrics and deadstock from established French luxury houses.

Short for “Atentamente, Gabriela” (which translates in English to “Sincerely, Gabriela”), five-year-old label Attega is steeped in the spirit of southern Spain and made in Barcelona. The brand’s silhouettes are in a league of their own, with many feeling refreshingly unexpected — think tanks with attached boleros, polos featuring puff sleeves and fitted waists, and lace-adorned satin Bermuda shorts. As mentioned, the price point is decidedly hard to beat, with most styles retailing for under $200. It certainly won’t be long before more it girls follow Lipa’s lead, flocking to Attega for its statement-making designs.

Before launching her namesake label, designer Emily Dawn Long worked as an editorial stylist for brands like Sandy Liang. Not long after debuting her line, she gained traction when celebrities like Kendrick Lamar and Brad Pitt wore her viral crocheted Wanda hat, named after the 1988 heist comedy A Fish Called Wanda. Today, Emily Dawn Long is known for its artisanal craftsmanship and gender-fluid silhouettes.

And though it’s been around since 2019, Emily Dawn Long has been making major waves in the fashion industry as of late. Zendaya, for instance, wore one of the label’s vintage tees this spring, while Alix Earle modeled one of its yellow dresses on the cover of TIME earlier this month.

Launched by Rose Colcord in 2021, Cou Cou Intimates is beloved for its signature 100% Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic cotton pointelle fabric, which appears in everything from short-sleeve tees to fitted dresses. As of late, celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber have made the brand’s Rina Long Sleeve Tee (seen above) a fixture in their wardrobes. The label draws inspiration from vintage underpinnings, incorporating delicate lace trims, soft pastel colorways, and other nostalgic details throughout its collections.

Founded in 2022 by childhood friends Emma Marciano and Mia Kazovsky, Mimchik is a Los Angeles-based label rooted in elegance and simplicity, all with a cool-girl edge. Since its debut, the brand has amassed a cult following for its luxe leather jackets, distinctive denim, and versatile day-to-night separates. Among its celebrity fans are Amelia Gray Hamlin, Kaia Gerber, Barbara Palvin, and Emma Roberts.