How Your Favorite Brands Are Honoring International Women's Day

For the history buffs out there, learning about holidays and the significance behind them is like revisiting classic literature or rewatching an old movie — you love geeking out over the historical contexts. One of the holidays that should absolutely be on your radar on March 8 then is International Women's Day. (March also marks Women's History month.) To honor International Women's Day, many brands are launching special capsule collections, releasing IWD-themed merchandise, and partnering up with local and national charities to give back. Whether you're looking for a tote that benefits Women for Women International or a necklace that supports Black Girl Ventures, you can shop while supporting a cause.

International Women's Day has been observed since the early 1900s and as the name suggests, it's a celebration of all the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. In addition, the day also serves as a reminder that the fight for women's equality is never a finished job. Countries who celebrate this holiday include Russia, Vietnam, Armenia, China (for women only), Uganda, and more. For those residing in the United States who are thinking of ways to personally mark this day in your own life, you can commemorate it by purchasing charitable goods from the brands below, or simply ring up the important women in your own life to send some well wishes and love to.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Net-a-Porter

To honor the occasion, the online retailer partnered with 12 female designers to create 13 exclusive pieces across several categories. The range includes an abundance of graphic tees with empowering phrases on them in addition to colorful jewelry. Net-a-Porter will donate 100 percent of the profits to Women for Women International, nonprofit organization that provides support to female survivors of war.

Shopbop

Shopbop teamed up with both Women for Women International and House of Aama to create an exclusive capsule collection for International Women's Day. The collection includes tote bags designed by 10 international female illustrators and 20 percent of sales from the capsule will be donated to the nonprofit organization. Pair your tote with the classic denim-and-tee combo.

Missoma

For every semi-precious triangle pendants purchased from this British jewelry brand in the next 6 weeks, 50 percent of sales will be donated to U.K. charity The Prince's Trust initiative dubbed Women Supporting Women. These combi-chain necklaces make for a great addition to the layering-friendly basics you likely already have in your jewelry box.

Papier

This stationery brand teamed up with model and mental health activist and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah to create a notebook full of prompts and doodles to guide you through your self-reflection and mindfulness practices. Throughout the month of March, the company will continue to donate 100 percent of all profits to Gurls Talk, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the mental health and wellbeing of adolescent gxrls and young womxn.

Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance partnered with i=Change to let shoppers decide what organizations they want to donate their money towards. Upon check out on the Rebecca Vallance website, you'll have the option to make a $1 donation to the charity of your choosing. This floral dress is a great way to get ahead of your summer shopping and support a cause.

M.M.LaFleur

Presenting their new collection titled Mentally I'm Here, M.M.LaFleur will donate 50 percent of proceeds from the select styles, as shown above, to Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit that encourages women to prioritize their mental health and help combat the stigma and discrimination around mental illness. The range includes enduring wardrobe basics in silky-soft materials and business casual separates that will make a seamless addition to your WFH wardrobe.

DONNI.

The Los Angeles-based label collaborated with Black Girl Ventures, a nonprofit organization that helps Black/Brown women gain access to social and financial capital to grow their businesses. The Bright Idea Pearl necklace features a string of freshwater pearls arranged from smallest to largest to symbolize the stages of growth every female individual goes through in her life. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the necklace will go to Black Girl Ventures.

Galvan London

Galvan London celebrates International Women's Day by partnering with Girls Leadership, an organization that empowers young girls from K through 12 to use their voices. The brand will donate 20 percent of the profit from its IWD edit from March 8 to March 31 — one of the items included in this edit is this beautiful aqua colored blouse.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga has launched a viral social campaign under #AloEmpowerHer — for every post added to the hashtag, the brand will donate $1 to Catalyst Inc., a global nonprofit that accelerates progress for women through workplace inclusion. Customers can also shop Alo pieces in the new lavender dusk shade — the official color of International Women's Day, which signifies justice and dignity.

Farfetch

Farfetch partners with actor Laura Harrier and SBJCT Journal on International Women's Day. The online retailer will make a monetary donation from Harrier’s fashion edit to The Loveland Foundation, which brings opportunity and healing to Black women and girls. If you're thinking about purchasing a new blazer, now's the perfect time to do so and give back.

Freedom Moses

Freedom Moses offers 100 percent vegan and recyclable slides. The affordable and easy-to-wear shoes are a hit with the fashion crowd and this month, the label is giving back for International Women's Day. Starting on Monday, March 8, Freedom Moses will donate 10 percent of every purchase made on its website to Girls For a Change, an organization that provides programs for Black girls and other young women of color to help them develop skills in leadership, goal-planning, financial literacy, and more.

ASOS

The retailer has collaborated with the Princes Trust on their #Change A Girls Life campaign for International Women's Day. In addition to launching an edit featuring female-owned brands on its website, The ASOS Foundation is also donating $28k to the Women supporting Women Initiative.

Dior

Bearing Maria Grazia Chiuri's iconic "We Should All Be Feminists" quote on its cover, this book from Dior celebrates 33 women photographers, such as Brigitte Niedermair, Sarah Moon, Bettina Rheims, and Lean Lui. This book is a worthy addition to your pile of coffee table reads.