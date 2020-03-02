March marks the beginning of Women's History month and while it's certainly important to support your fellow ladies every day of the year, Mar. 8 in particular, marks an official moment to celebrate female empowerment and the achievements of women from around the world. And, if you're looking for a way to join in on the celebrations and support a charitable cause dedicated to women, don't miss the Net-a-Porter International Women's Day Collection — a capsule of stylish tees you'll want to wear the other 364 days of the year, too.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Net-a-Porter tapped 20 female designers and business founders to create a collection of exclusive t-shirts. Furthering its initiative to support the humanitarian work of Women for Women International, 100 percent of the profits from the tees will go to the nonprofit organization. The luxury retail platform has partnered with the likes of STAUD, Rosie Assoulin, Nanushka, and more fashion-girl favorites — making these tops both a charitable and chic way to dress for the occasion.

"This year, we decided to work with women-led teams who had a mutual support for the efforts behind Women for Women," Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net-a-Porter's Global Buying Director, tells The Zoe Report over email. "Signaling our 20 year anniversary, we work with 20 iconic female designers across all buying categories to provide depth and support for our global customer, including not only ready-to-wear designers, but female business founders (such as Charlotte Tilbury and Sandra Choi from Jimmy Choo)."

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter Courtesy of Net-a-Porter Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Strong female leaders, including Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Halima, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Claire Danes, have already been spotted sporting tops from the capsule collection. Now, you can show your support as well by snagging yourself a style to rock for International Women's Day, and beyond.

Continue on to shop the tops in this special collection, but don't wait too long to make your purchase — several of the designs are already listed as sold out.

Net-a-Porter Incredible Women x Ninety Percent Treat yourself to this empowering tee and consider scooping up another one for a special lady in your life. Ninety Percent International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt $55 Net-a-porter see on Net-a-porter

Carine Roitfeld Parfums Carine Roitfeld Parfums worked with London-based label Ninety Percent to create this tee, which will bring some French flair to your outfits. Carine Roitfeld Parfums International Women’s Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $105 Net-A-Porter see on Net-A-Porter

Stella McCartney Make a statement with this powerful tee from Stella McCartney. Stella McCartney International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $295 Net-A-Porter see on net-a-porter

Roxanne Assoulin Known for her eye-catching and cheery accessories, Roxanne Assoulin has now brought her bold aesthetic to a t-shirt with a pared back but still impactful design. Roxanne Assoulin International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $125 Net-A-Porter see on net-a-porter

Frankie Shop Printed with 'We Need To Talk,' this tee gets right to the point and feels so Frankie Shop with its padded shoulders and oversized fit. Frankie Shop International Women's Day Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $75 Net-A-porter see on Net-A-Porter

GANNI GANNI brought a retro-feel to its tee, which also offers a playful color pairing of red and pink. GANNI International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $105 Net-A-Porter see on Net-A-Porter

STAUD Printed with a female form, this STAUD hoodie is made of soft cotton-fleece, which makes it perfect for a chilly March day. STAUD International Women's Day Oversized Printed Organic Cotton-Fleece Hoodie $185 Net-A-Porter see on Net-A-Porter

Nanushka Nanushka's tee brings a charming twist to Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi's iconic phrase. Nanushka International Women’s Day Printed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $135 Net-A-porter see on Net-A-Porter

The Attico A boxy fit, padded shoulders, and retro-lettering, give this tee a cool '80s feel. The Attico International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $285 Net-A-Porter see on Net-A-Porter

ALEXACHUNG This sweet tee features three poloraid pictures with pink balloons that show different designs, including one that says 'Girls Girls Girls.' ALEXACHUNG International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $110 Net-A-porter see on Net-A-Porter

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury teamed up with Ninety Percent to create this top that brings the beauty brand's glamorous aesthetic to a wear-with-everything tee. Charlotte Tilbury + Ninety Percent International Women's Day Printed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $60 Net-A-porter see on Net-A-Porter