Net-a-Porter's International Women's Day Collection Features Female-Led Brands That Are All Championing For An Important Cause
March marks the beginning of Women's History month and while it's certainly important to support your fellow ladies every day of the year, Mar. 8 in particular, marks an official moment to celebrate female empowerment and the achievements of women from around the world. And, if you're looking for a way to join in on the celebrations and support a charitable cause dedicated to women, don't miss the Net-a-Porter International Women's Day Collection — a capsule of stylish tees you'll want to wear the other 364 days of the year, too.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Net-a-Porter tapped 20 female designers and business founders to create a collection of exclusive t-shirts. Furthering its initiative to support the humanitarian work of Women for Women International, 100 percent of the profits from the tees will go to the nonprofit organization. The luxury retail platform has partnered with the likes of STAUD, Rosie Assoulin, Nanushka, and more fashion-girl favorites — making these tops both a charitable and chic way to dress for the occasion.
"This year, we decided to work with women-led teams who had a mutual support for the efforts behind Women for Women," Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net-a-Porter's Global Buying Director, tells The Zoe Report over email. "Signaling our 20 year anniversary, we work with 20 iconic female designers across all buying categories to provide depth and support for our global customer, including not only ready-to-wear designers, but female business founders (such as Charlotte Tilbury and Sandra Choi from Jimmy Choo)."
Strong female leaders, including Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Halima, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Claire Danes, have already been spotted sporting tops from the capsule collection. Now, you can show your support as well by snagging yourself a style to rock for International Women's Day, and beyond.
Continue on to shop the tops in this special collection, but don't wait too long to make your purchase — several of the designs are already listed as sold out.
Net-a-Porter Incredible Women x Ninety Percent
Treat yourself to this empowering tee and consider scooping up another one for a special lady in your life.
Carine Roitfeld Parfums
Carine Roitfeld Parfums worked with London-based label Ninety Percent to create this tee, which will bring some French flair to your outfits.
Stella McCartney
Make a statement with this powerful tee from Stella McCartney.
Roxanne Assoulin
Known for her eye-catching and cheery accessories, Roxanne Assoulin has now brought her bold aesthetic to a t-shirt with a pared back but still impactful design.
Frankie Shop
Printed with 'We Need To Talk,' this tee gets right to the point and feels so Frankie Shop with its padded shoulders and oversized fit.
GANNI
GANNI brought a retro-feel to its tee, which also offers a playful color pairing of red and pink.
STAUD
Printed with a female form, this STAUD hoodie is made of soft cotton-fleece, which makes it perfect for a chilly March day.
Nanushka
Nanushka's tee brings a charming twist to Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi's iconic phrase.
The Attico
A boxy fit, padded shoulders, and retro-lettering, give this tee a cool '80s feel.
ALEXACHUNG
This sweet tee features three poloraid pictures with pink balloons that show different designs, including one that says 'Girls Girls Girls.'
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury teamed up with Ninety Percent to create this top that brings the beauty brand's glamorous aesthetic to a wear-with-everything tee.
Jimmy Choo
Serving up some wordplay with crystal-effect lettering, this Jimmy Choo tee is one not to miss.