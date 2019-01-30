Shopping for your engagement ring, like shopping for any type of jewelry, can be a long and tedious task — especially if you’re planning to invest a considerable sum of money into it. After all, your engagement ring is an extension of you and your personal style, and it should be special. Though the option to have a custom-made design for your ring is always available, there are also a number of indie engagement ring designers who have beautiful styles fit for any type of bride — especially if you consider yourself to be on the non-traditional end.

Sure, you can turn to classic brands, but taking a peek at what the independent designers have to offer will give you endless amount of choices for your engagement ring. Plus, knowing that you’ll have a more intimate shopping experience, you will feel that your ring is a memorable treasure. And let’s be real, having a cool engagement ring from a unique designer is always a plus.

Whether you’re searching for a ring that’s more unexpected or you want something completely custom, the designers ahead can certainly help you achieve your goals. Scroll down to see the indie designers who are creating the chicest engagement rings — you’ll get excited just by looking at them.

Valerie Madison

This Seattle-based fine jeweler offers a good mix of both traditional and unconventional styles. If none of its current offerings catch your eye, the brand’s design team is readily available to help you create the custom engagement ring of your dreams.

Verlas

In 2019, Nidhi Dangayach and Nityani Riziya joined forces to launch a fine jewelry brand that offers high-quality pieces without designer markups. Most of Verlas’ engagement ring styles are available at an under-$1,000 price point, making it one of the most accessible engagement ring brands out there.

Kinn

Los Angeles-based jewelry atelier Kinn was founded on the core ethos of design, quality, and sustainability. The brand offers both traditional and alternative engagement rings with colored gemstones like sapphires and emeralds. Recently, Kinn also launched Vow — a collection of bespoke engagement and wedding rings made to stand the test of time.

Sarah Chloe Jewelry

Sarah Chloe Jewelry has a beautiful back story. The brand’s founder, Zahava Reismin, started this jewelry line — named after her first-born daughter — with a one-of-a-kind bangle bearing her daughter’s name. The label is known for its unique pieces designed and manufactured in the cities of New York and Los Angeles. If you value artisanship and mindful production practices, you’ll want to bookmark this brand for future reference.

VRAI

Sustainability buffs out there will want to take note of this Los Angeles-based jewelry brand. VRAI grows all of its diamonds in its zero-emission foundry in America and sets them in recycled gold, resulting in a net-zero carbon footprint.

Moritz Glik

Known for its signature kaleidoscope design, which features gemstones in white sapphire shakers, any piece from Moritz Glik will shimmer with every move you make. These rings will truly feel like a work of art on your finger.

KATKIM

Another Los Angeles-based jewelry brand, KATKIM creates eye-catching rings that feel modern, timeless, and undeniably cool all at once.

Ashley Zhang

New York-based designer Ashley Zhang creates beautiful engagement rings ranging from vintage-inspired designs to timeless classics with options for any type of bride.

Jemma Wynne

Designers Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin came together to create fine jewelry brand that simultaneously feels both polished and relaxed. The duo became known for their unique rings that also maintain an effortless appeal.

Shahla Karimi

New York-based jewelry designer Shahla Karimi basically took classic engagement ring styles and turned them on their heads. If you’re looking for a ring that feels uniquely modern without straying too far from traditional settings, this indie brand is your best bet.

Anna Sheffield

More likely than not, you've seen Anna Sheffield's rings in the form of her Instagram-worthy stacking suites. Build your own collection starting with one of her engagement rings, which come in a variety of styles and stones.

Meadowlark

The New Zealand jewelry brand creates engagement rings ranging from 1920s-inspired geometric shapes to whimsical settings featuring floral designs. The jewelry label carries some options for the more traditional bride, too.

Nora Kogan

Nora Kogan’s ornate jewelry designs are inspired by whimsical elements and have the potential to eventually become those special, heirloom jewelry pieces. You’ll quickly notice that somehow, this NYC jeweler’s engagement rings feel timeless and unexpected at the same time.