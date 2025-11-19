Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Being a model comes with some glamorous perks, from getting all dolled up in designers’ newest pieces to attending high-profile red carpets and parties. But the job is also famously unpredictable. “The schedule of a model is always shifting,” says Imaan Hammam. “I’m constantly traveling and going from a plane straight to set or to get ready for an event.” Because of that, the Dutch model, who has walked for Ralph Lauren, Max Mara, and The Attico, relies on elevated, travel-friendly looks.

Her go-to formula starts with baggy jeans and a comfortable tee, layered under a tailored blazer or jacket. “I have a few favorite handbags that add a pop of color to this formula,” the tastemaker tells TZR. “One I have been loving recently is my red Hermès Kelly bag with white stitching.” Since she can’t necessarily work remotely, practicality matters. “Living in New York, I always gravitate towards long coats and wool blazers to keep warm, and this uniform lets me express my personal taste,” Hammam explains.

As for where she finds the pieces that power this uniform? Despite having access to nearly any label (another model perk), she can’t resist a good second-hand find. “I really love vintage shopping and sourcing amazing designer pieces from different collections,” says Hammam. In the photos below, she wears an archival Chanel top she sourced herself.

(+) Courtesy Of Imaan Hammam (+) Courtesy Of Imaan Hammam INFO 1/2

Her formula has been especially useful over the past few months as her schedule has picked up speed. Perhaps you caught a glimpse of Hammam strutting down the makeshift catwalk at Paramount Studios during Vogue World Hollywood last month. She also stars in the Victoria's Secret 2025 Holiday Ever After campaign — a full-circle moment for the model, who has long been part of the brand’s runway shows. “I consider the VS team an extension of my close friends and family, so doing the holiday campaign was a no-brainer for me, and I saw it as time well spent with old friends,” says Hammam, who appears in the ad alongside Devyn Garcia, Yumi Nu, Daiane Sodre, and Daphne Groeneveld.

(+) Courtesy Of Victoria's Secret (+) Courtesy Of Victoria's Secret INFO 1/2

If her easy-but-polished uniform has piqued your interest, shop Hammam’s favorite pieces to recreate the look ahead.