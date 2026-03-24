For denim lovers, not only is fit essential when choosing a new pair of jeans, but the silhouette is too. Each season brings a rotation of trending styles — from classic bootcut and skinny to flare. In this modern style era, there have also been some cuts that fall into the more divisive category. For example, in the 2000s, it was ultra-low-rise jeans. More recently, it was the barrel jean that became widely debated. And now, a fresh style has officially entered the chat, generating quite a bit of buzz that’s threatening to the steal the barrel’s thunder: the peplum jean.

Alaïa debuted the puffy silhouette on the runway for its Spring/Summer 2025 collection show. The style featured a low-rise waist, a medium wash, and a subtle peplum detail around the waist. Not too long after, Agolde jumped on the bandwagon, releasing a pair of peplum denim pieces in the Spring 2026 collection, taking the look into maximalism territory.

Now, for some, at first glance, the silhouette can seem hard to navigate for everyday wear. However, style experts will tell you that it’s surprisingly versatile. Alexis Teller, a fashion stylist and costume designer who’s worked on a number of hit shows including — but not limited to — Saturday Night Live, Sirens, The Penguin, and The Other Two, describes the style as “fun” and recommends making it the No. 1 on your outfit call sheet this season.

Ahead, Teller offers her tips on how to style peplum jeans for spring.

Make The Pants Your Focal Point

“Keep it simple,” she tells TZR. “Skip anything patterned or structured on top so the silhouette stays front and center.” If you do want to add a touch more personality, she recommends doing so via fancy shoes or handbag.

Business On Top

Speaking of what to wear up top, Teller says sleek and simple is best. “My rule: Volume on the bottom means fitted on top,” she shares, noting a tuck-friendly or slightly tailored separate is ideal. “[This] lets the peplum actually read the way it’s supposed to.”

Get Shorty

Since spring means fluctuating temperatures, jackets will be a necessary accessory. Teller recommends a light, cropped piece of outerwear because it frames the peplum without competing with it. Anything to steer clear of? “Just avoid anything boxy or oversized,” Teller tells TZR. “You already have volume where you need it.”

Fancy Footwear

When it comes to peplum jean-friendly footwear, Teller says heels are the go-to because “they add that elevated, unexpected contrast.” A pointed-toe pump elongates the leg, while a heeled thong sandal delivers a little extra lift — and leans into one of the most coveted shoe styles of the season.

That said, Teller explains a ballet flat can work well, too, as the style “leans more sweet and youthful, which actually plays nicely into the peplum’s femininity.”

So, are peplum jeans the new barrel denim? That remains to be seen. What’s certain, though, is that they’ll certainly spark opinions and make for the perfect spring statement.

What else could one want in a pair of pants?