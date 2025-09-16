(Style)

The Early 2000s Wide Belt Is Rearing Its Head This Fall

Are you on board?

by Kelsey Stewart
@_imanirandolph
Not to state the obvious, but a belt’s sole purpose is to, well, hold your pants up. However, whether you’ve realized it or not, the accessory is much more than a functional wardrobe essential — it has the power to make or break any outfit. This especially rings true with a wide belt. Anyone around in the early aughts remembers celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna styling the piece over everything from boho-chic tops to frilly tutu skirts, proving that it needn’t necessarily provide any type of practicality to your look. Fast forward to this fall, and it girls are once again taking to the wide, thick accent with zeal.

Arina Pritch, the founder of Pritch London, a label that specializes in wide corset-style belts, attributes the accessory’s comeback to the 20-year fashion cycle. “In the early 2000s, wide belts were mostly just a trend layered over low-rise jeans,” she tells TZR. Today, though, she feels the look is more intentional. “We’re in a moment where people want versatility. Clothes are looser and oversized, and a belt becomes the piece that brings it all together.” Then there’s the fact that the waist, in general, is taking on the spotlight. “Brands like Miu Miu brought it back into the mainstream with low-rise silhouettes and heavier accessories,” explains Pritch.

Styling a wide belt probably doesn’t sound like rocket science — just toss it over your look, and you’re good to go, right? While yes, that’s true, it doesn’t hurt to learn some pointers when it comes to incorporating the statement accessory into an outfit. “The classic way is still there — over blazers to bring shape and structure,” Pritch says. “But what's been more exciting is seeing how our community reinterprets them. We’ve seen belts worn as tops, layered like necklaces, and even stacked to create a skirt in one of our recent campaigns. People really make them their own.”

For more wide belt outfit ideas, keep scrolling below.

Office Ready

If your work suiting look is falling flat, a wide belt is your answer to making it 10x more interesting. Copenhagen-based content creator Maria Wos, for instance, styled Pritch London’s signature corset silhouette atop her slouchy black blazer. And the layering didn’t stop there — the fashion girl wore the topper over what appears to be a white button-up and long-sleeve lace shirt. A 10/10 fashion moment.

Twice As Nice

The double belt trend prevails. The eye-popping styling technique took off two years ago and shows no signs of ceasing this fall. Influencer and minimal dresser Stephanie Broek wore two wide iterations alongside her laid-back separates, including a plain white tee and slouchy khaki pants. This is an easy yet impactful outfit formula that anyone can emulate.

Star Of The Show

How to make a wide belt the focal point of your getup? Easy — opt for style with some edge, such as a studded look. To ensure the piece stands out against the rest of your outfit, choose a wide belt in a different color. For instance, if you’re one to frequently sport head-to-toe black, toss on a brown look.

Cinch It In

Give your roomy fall knit dress some structure by way of a wide belt. Style tip: Wearing the piece right below your hip bones lends a cool-girl vibe to the autumn look. From there, dress things up a bit with a collarless jacket.

Keep Things Cohesive

Yes, you can continue wearing your shorts during the fall — the trick is to layer them over tights for warmth. If you’re pairing the bottoms with a matching top, add some excitement to the outfit with a wide belt. To keep everything looking cohesive, choose an accent in the same color.

