Silver accents are most definitely having a moment — see the Fall/Winter 2023 runways of Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Alexander McQueen for proof — but that doesn’t mean you need an entirely new jewelry collection. Instead, consider incorporating the material into your look by way of a versatile chain. It’s the sort of style that’s simple and timeless enough to basically go with everything, yet has enough visual variety and edge to give whatever you’re wearing some extra verve. Plus, on days when you still feel like incorporating your gold pieces, the design has an understated factor that lets you layer it with contrasting metals.

There are, needless to say, plenty of routes you can take here. Perhaps you prefer the idea of something delicate and dainty you will rarely take off. In that case, a filigree-thin option from Presley Oldham (yes, as in the nephew of Todd) or Mary MacGill have what you’re searching for. Or if you’re in the market for big and bold? AGMES NYC has just the dramatic choker for you (and we highly suggest layering it with a tight white tank or cropped cardigan). And for those on a quest for a happy medium between super chunky and extra thin, Stockholm-based brand All Blues offered up minimalist, mid-weight designs you’ll live in — they also, FYI, just launched a collaboration with cult favorite designer design Peter Do that has plenty of perfectly coordinating sterling pieces.

Shop these striking styles and more below.