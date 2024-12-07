Between the Radio City Rockettes, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, and the Fifth Avenue window displays, New York is undeniably one of the most magical hotspots during the holidays. Whether you call NYC home, or you’re just visiting, you’re in luck, because the Big Apple is flooded with festive fêtes right now — especially on the fashion front. Flagship stores are always ripe for the shopping, but this giving season, some brands are feeling extra generous. From now until early 2025, labels like Nana Jacqueline, Coach, and Gymshark (to name a few) will host special pop-ups in honor of the holidays. So, if you’ll be in NYC soon, pack light, because you’ll need the extra room after visiting these seasonal soirées.

No matter who’s on your list this year, there’s a pop-up for every fashion enthusiast. Beloved by Ariana Grande, Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, and more it girls, L.A.-based label, Nana Jacqueline opened its debut holiday pop-up in Soho early in November. Not only can you shop the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 and Winter 2024 collections, but the pink-covered, vintage-inspired boutique will make for the perfect Instagram backdrop. “Meeting our NY customers offline has been inspiring,” co-founder and creative director, Jacqueline Zhang tells TZR. “Soho has the magic of bustling streets and we’ve loved seeing new faces light up as they browse and fall for our signature styles.”

Also in SoHo, just a few blocks away is the Holiday Hub from Pleasing, Harry Styles’ wellness brand. Open from now until Jan. 1, the Grammy winner’s devoted fanbase can get their hands on Styles-approved nail polish, fragrances, and most recently, his collaboration with JW Anderson. And once you’ve purchased a perfume for the new year, head to Coach House on Fifth Avenue. This two-day celebration features a free photo booth, a live jazz band in-store, and an engraving station to personalize your new Coach bag (perhaps Bella Hadid’s favorite Brooklyn Shoulder bag?).

To help you curate your itinerary, keep scrolling for the city’s best fashion-related pop-ups, and stay tuned to TZR for more in the coming weeks.

Nana Jacqueline Opens First-Ever Holiday Pop-Up In Soho

Courtesy of Nana Jacqueline

On Nov. 9, Nana Jacqueline felt the holiday spirit a bit early, and opened the doors to its first holiday pop-up. Located at 414 West Broadway Street, New Yorkers will be greeted the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 and Winter 2024 collections, encased by pink decor from floor-to-ceiling. The vintage-inspired boutique will close on Jan. 14, so you have plenty of time to shop fur-embellished bodices, statement outerwear, luxe leather, coquette-ish skirt sets, and fun jewelry. According to Zhang, the pop-ups best-selling styles are the Caroline Dress, the Matilda Jumpsuit, and the Nadine Top (so far). So, plan a visit ASAP.

Coach House Hosts A Two-Day Party At Its 5th Avenue Flagship

Courtesy of Coach

While the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, they’re also the most expensive. So, treat yourself to the Coach House Holiday Celebration, a.k.a. a free event in partnership with the Fifth Avenue Association. Inside the label’s 5th Avenue flagship store, guests can use a complementary vintage photo booth, listen to a live jazz band, and drink hot cocoa. Plus, if you purchase a piece over $250 in-store, you can receive a custom engraved ornament from an artist on-site. And given Coach’s recent celebrity approval, there are plenty of enviable accessories to choose from — think the Tabby Shoulder Bag or the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag. The customization, jazz, and hot cocoa is only available on Dec.7 and 8, but you can use the photo booth through Dec. 21.

dh New York Partners With Wyld Blue NYC To Showcase Its Holiday Collection

Courtesy of dh New York

Need a present for the minimalist in your life? Or maybe a little something for yourself? Shop “exclusive pieces in a stylish, festive setting” at dh New York’s pop-up in the Wyld Blue store, the brand shared in a press release. Hosted on Bleeker Street in the West Village, the exclusively online store will offer pieces from their Fall 2024 and Holiday 2024 collections, including cozy knits, winter-ready midis, and chic evening-wear options. And while you browse, enjoy complimentary drinks from Topo Chico, Vitamin Water, Boxed Water, Casal de Sol, and more, along with light bites.

Kaia Gerber-Approved Athletic Brand, Gymshark Launches Three-Month Pop-Up

Calling all fitness fanatics: Now’s your chance to stock up on gym essentials before the new year. Open from November until January 2025, Gymshark will bring its best-selling athleisure, accessories, and exercise equipment to SoHo. In addition to discounted ‘fits, exclusive merch, and giveaways, you can also attend athlete meet-and-greets with some of your favorite Gymsharks — most notably, Whitney Simmons and Diana Conforti. What’s more, the pop-up is full of monochrome holiday decorations perfect for photo-ops.

Harry Styles’ Wellness Brand Pleasing Opens Holiday Hub In SoHo

From the outside, the Pleasing pop-up may blend into the bustling streets of SoHo. But once you step inside, you’ll be transported to a land of Styles-inspired whimsy. Held in both L.A. and SoHo, Pleasing’s Holiday Hub presents the wellness label’s entire assemblage. That’s right, you can shop nail polish, candles, perfumes, lip balms, keychains, and outerwear all in one stop. But wait — there’s more. You can also get a sneak peek at Styles’ collaboration with Jonathan Anderson of JW Anderson — a dream partnership that sent the fashion world into a tizzy.