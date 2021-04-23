Ashley Graham & Kaia Gerber Love These $40 Underwear Basics

When designer Raf Simons left his creative director post at Calvin Klein, many people from the designer’s cult following were disheartened or even disappointed by his departure. (He was at CK from 2016 to 2018.) For those who missed that fusion of edgy streetwear with your everyday essentials — don’t worry — you can now look to another designer in town to serve up some equally commendable products. Calvin Klein is now giving its streetwear side a cool but affordable spin through the Heron Preston for Calvin Klein basics collection. Full of unfussy, ultra-adaptable staples like a jean jacket and a rib tank, the new collab takes a genderless approach to fashion by keeping size and identity inclusivity in mind.

“I just wanted to find a universal language that speaks to a global audience,” designer Heron Preston said in a statement. “One that doesn't alienate, but rather invites you in this world of simplicity, removing complexity and allowing you to discover your own style through the comfort and support of the garments.”

The new collection was unveiled through an equally no-frills campaign that featured a star-studded cast of creatives, including music artists like Lil Nas X and Nas, models Kaia Gerber and Ashley Graham, and even Preston’s personal Nike master trainer Joe Holder. The talent were pictured in the collection’s soft bralettes, underwear, and other wardrobe basics, channeling the pervasive feelings of ease and comfort.

Courtesy of Renell Medrano / Calvin Klein

All the basics feel wearable, but not generic because it was all about the incorporation of unexpected subtle details. Take the white organic cotton T-shirt, which gussets under the armpits or the raised ribbing and stitching. In addition to the essential black and white colors you’d want for your wardrobe, the collection’s also available in natural shades such as olive, heather gray, and rinse blue. Prices range from $36 to $88 for underwear, $138 to $298 for sweatshirts and hoodies, and $185 to $225 for denim pieces while the entire collection is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Through creative partnerships with NASA and DSNY, Preston is one of fashion’s most influential creatives today and he continues to experiment with unexpected cuts, materials, and innovative sustainability-focused practices. This collection with Calvin Klein, for one, incorporated raw denim, which requires less water to be used in the production process and doesn’t need to be wash as frequently. Continue ahead to peruse and shop some of the functional styles from the buzzy streetwear-meets-underwear collab. Then, check out how these three designers reinterpreted their high-fashion aesthetics for their recent partnership with Target.

