At this point in the month, er year, many are likely feeling the inevitable slump that can come after the holidays. The high of the festive season suddenly falls off, leaving one eager for inspiration or even a worthy distraction from the day-to-day grind. Behold Haute Couture Week. Yes, just a few weeks into the new year, the unofficial kickoff to fashion month delivers a much needed serotonin boost by way of elaborate, one-of-a-kind runway collections and equally unique street style looks. The latter, in fact, is quickly becoming a marathon of events in and of itself. And it seems the Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025 street style is no different, as content creators and fashion insiders are bringing their best and boldest to the front row.

Case in point: the attendees of Schiaparelli’s latest collection on January 27. Indeed the first show of the week started things off on a high note with guests like Amalie Gassmann and Tamu McPherson suited to the nines for the morning show. Then, later that day, the procession outside Dior was quite the medieval romp, with guests like Aimee Song, Tina Leung, and Amina Muaddi sourcing their looks from the label’s Cruise 2025 collection, famously inspired by traditional Scottish Highland fashion (the show itself took place in a castle!).

If Day 1 is any indication, this week is going to be rife with all manner of style inspo for any and all aesthetics. Keep this story bookmarked as we’ll be refreshing the looks as Haute Couture week progresses.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Actor Heart Evangelista bared the chilly Parisian temps in a sheer minidress, which she posed in outside of Giambattista Valli.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Fashion editor, stylist and consultant Elina Halimi embraced menswear in the boldest way outside of Dior.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

For her front-row ensemble content creator Aimee Song pulled from Dior’s Scottish-coded Cruise 2025 collection.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Model and YouTube Partner Manager Zita D'Hauteville tested out the wrong-shoe theory, pairing combat boots with a sheer dress and textured statement coat by Dior.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Stylist Tina Leung went for medieval vibes at Dior, wearing a corseted gown from the label’s Cruise ‘25 collection.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Designer Amina Muaddi proved that all-black everything ensembles will never lose their cool factor.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Entrepreneur and content creator Tamu McPherson proved that navy and black are the fashion combo no one should sleep on.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Strong suiting was the look du jour for model and filmmaker Amalie Gassmann at Schiaparelli.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

One Schiaparelli guest let her statement midiskirt do all the talking.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Content creator and model Caroline Daur opted for a patent leather skirt suit from Schiaparelli for the label’s Haute Couture show.