Despite the recent rise of barrel jeans and low-rise denim, I’m placing my bets on grey jeans for spring and summer. Don’t just take my word for it, the controversial wash has been popping up on Instagram and runways alike. During the spring/summer 2024 runways last September, Loewe included an ultra-high rise, wide-legged style in their collection. If you love a matching set, you’ll be pleased to see Dior’s duo of grey denim silhouettes. Maria Grazia Chiuri offered a distressed wash for her oversized denim jacket and midi skirt combo.

Instagram is a great destination for more day-to-day takes on the color trend. For chilly days in late April and early May, try a full monochromatic styling of the neutral shade. A lightweight cardigan and an oversized blazer are the perfect spring layering duo. Once summer sets in, I’ll be wearing my baggy styles with going-out tops — from trendy tube tops to off-the-shoulder silhouettes.

Grey denim isn’t revolutionary by any means, but it will add a bit of spice to your wardrobe. The next time you reach for your favorite blue or black jeans, consider how a grey pair may look with your outfit. I guarantee, you’ll find yourself breathing new life into tops and jackets you’d previously grown tired of. One new pair of jeans will provide you with dozens of new outfits for the upcoming seasons.

Thanks to a crop of talented denim designers, we already have a variety of grey denim styles to shop. I swear by my Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop jeans — they’re the perfect baggy style, and the cuffed hem allows you to customize their length. If you’re feeling hesitant about roomier silhouettes, TOTEME and MOTHER offer sleek straight-leg cuts. For barrel leg jean-lovers, ASOS EDITION is offering the trend in a light grey wash. Scroll ahead for more of my recommendations.