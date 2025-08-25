Givenchy has released its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, putting Kaia Gerber back in the hot seat. The supermodel gave a sense of what was to come when she was featured in the Spring imagery — Burton’s inaugural campaign for the house which was released earlier this summer — but today’s launch expands on the creative director’s vision for her tenure at the helm.

For the ads, Burton enlisted American photographer Collier Schorr to capture a dynamic and diverse cast of multigenerational faces. Alongside 23-year-old Gerber, the campaign depicts Eva Herzigova, Adut Akech, Vittoria Ceretti, Liu Wen, Nyaduola Gabriel, and Emeline Hoareau. All runway regulars are seen in pieces from Burton’s first collection for the house, revealed during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Much like Gerber’s first outing showed the multi-hyphenate sharing the spotlight and running lines with Halina Reijn, the Dutch director behind Baby Girl, the Fall/Winter 2025 campaign also endeavors to showcase the collective force of those involved in bringing a concept to life.

Burton’s long-time collaborator, stylist and fashion editor Camilla Nickerson, appears front and center, as does makeup artist Lucia Pieroni. Schorr, 62, also features, taking a seat alongside Ceretti who wears the viral makeup compact mini dress from Burton’s debut collection.

In a press release accompanying the images, Burton wrote about her vision: “The beauty of all women inspires me — including my team. I wanted to capture the brilliant women I work with amongst the cast — real moments with everyone working together.”

That relaxed sense of authenticity and camaraderie extends to the model shots too, with the likes of Akech and Herzigova looking at ease and natural in front of the lens.

Beyond Gerber’s jeweled top and Ceretti’s adorned dress, a standout fashion moment of the Fall/Winter 2025 campaign is the look worn by South Sudanese model Nyaduola Gabriel. The high-neck knitted mesh net dress with a fishtail hem has inspired significant red carpet appearances this summer on stylish stars including Charlize Thereon and Vanessa Kirby.

Meanwhile, Nickerson, who styled Burton’s hotly-anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 runway show as well as recent digital campaigns, wears a wool felt tailored coat from the collection.

As for Herzigova, the 52-year-old reunites with the sculpted skirt suit with dramatic elevated shoulders that she wore on the catwalk a few months ago.

Writing on Instagram recently accompanying Sam Hellmann-lensed images of the Czech model, actor, and mom, Burton praised: “Eva’s strength captures everything I love about projecting the facets of modern women at Givenchy.”

Defining the archetype strong and empowered Givenchy muse is something the English designer has been adamant about from the get go. Notably, Burton took the reins of the label at a time in the industry when female top designers are few and far between in the fashion capitals. Next year, she’ll add yet another string to her bow when she makes her foray into couture at the historic house.