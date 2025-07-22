Much like her character, Vanessa Kirby is a superwoman — just look at the expectant actor’s flawless red carpet style in the lead-up to The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters. Ahead of the whirlwind global promotion for the Marvel movie, the English star enlisted the services of stylist Andrew Mukumal, and together they have turned the notion of maternity dressing on its head.

Mukumal, who’s best known for styling Margot Robbie during her Barbie press tour in 2023 (and even writing a book about it), has helped Kirby perfect her polished, bump-forward moments in an array of body-hugging silhouettes.

Case in point: for the Los Angeles premiere on Monday evening, the duo turned to Sarah Burton at Givenchy for a custom dress that complemented both the 37-year-old’s skin tone and hair color, and her pregnant figure. In line with the movie’s signature shade, the creative director designed a sky blue knitted mesh dress over a matching knit bodysuit.

Mukumal teamed the look with a pair of Priscahipla sandals in a complementary cerulean tone by Manolo Blahnik which had been created especially for the blue carpet. As a Cartier ambassador, The Crown alum was also wearing an array of diamond rings by the jewelry house.

Getty Images

At the buzzy world premiere hosted at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Kirby posed with co-stars including Pedro Pascale, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner. For the occasion, Garner wore a draped iridescent lurex dress in green and blue tones by Gucci as well as Irene Neuwirth jewelry, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman.

In the hotly-anticipated flick, which is out on Thursday, Kirby plays Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman.

Getty Images

From the OG purveyors of the bandage dress to unexpected leather and mesh, read on for a recap of Kirby’s most epic mom-to-be looks to date.

Hervé Léger

When in Sydney, Kirby sat down for an interview in a scene-stealing ‘chili’ red Ella gown from the Hervé Léger Fall/Winter 2025 collection. While the label’s ‘00s-era bandage dresses have notably been enjoying a revival lately thanks to Gen Z party girls, Kirby makes a convincing case for the silhouette as a comfortable maternity wear alternative.

Balmain

Getty Images

For the Australian launch event, sensual semi-sheer Balmain was the order of the day. Kirby wore a Resort 2026 by Olivier Rousteing look consisting of a knitted maxi tube skirt, crop top and bolero with flounced sleeves. Ear cuffs and sparkling rings by Cartier added some statement shine too.

Magda Butrym

Getty Images

Serving supermodel and superhero chic in London, Mukumal and Kirby opted for a slinky hooded Magda Butrym jersey dress, Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, and ankle strap Aquazzura sandals.

Loewe

Getty Images

In another blue number with a twist, Loewe was on hand to create a tactile draped fringe look. Bling by Cartier sealed the deal, as did silver tone Aquazzura shoes.

Alaïa

Getty Images

As the originator of bandage-style dressing in the 1980s, it’s unsurprising that Mukumal and Kirby would turn to maison Alaïa. Her second skin turtle neck body-con dress at the Berlin premiere was further amplified with cut out panels on her hip, while a bra overlay added another unexpected detail.

Givenchy

Getty Images

Look closer and you’ll see that Kirby’s elegant high neck dress is actually rendered in pale pink leather. The asymmetrical and pleated number from Sarah Burton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection made for a stellar mom-to-be style moment at the Paris photo call.

Schiaparelli

Getty Images

In her first official outing to promote the movie — in Mexico City — Kirby not only set the pace for what was ahead in the style stakes, but simultaneously revealed her first pregnancy when she stepped out in an iridescent trompe-l’œil teal Schiaparelli dress from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.