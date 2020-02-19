Welcome to a time of year known for bringing unpredictable weather; that in-between seasons period which leaves you not quite knowing what to wear. The key to cracking the transitional-dressing-code is to secure youself the perfect transitional topper, and Sézane's classic trench coat may just fit the bill. The French direct-to-consumer brand has brought back its wildly popular khaki-hued style, and it's bound to become the MVP in your closet.

When Sézane first launched the "Scott Trench Coat" last year it quickly accumulated a 10,000-person waitlist and became one of the brand's most highly-coveted styles in Paris. Now, Sézane has relauched the beloved coat and it's likely to create just as much of a buzz this year.

Ringing in for just over $300 ($305 to be exact), the timeless style offers up all the components you want to see in a classic trench coat — a rich khaki hue, a double-breasted silhouette, and a tie-belt at the waist. On top of that, its streamlined, midi-length design, button-detailing (especially on the back vent), and organic cotton fabric gives it a certain je ne sais quoi that makes this style stand out from others at a similar price.

Courtesy of Sézane

The classic trench coat has withstood the test of time to become a bonafide wardrobe staple. And, this Sézane style is a prime example of a silhouette that you'll be turning to for years to come. Its versatile shape and neutral hue make the "Scott Trench Coat" a piece you can wear with pretty much anything you throw at it. Plus, its polished, minimal design will elevate laidback looks and also compliment dressier pieces nicely — in other words, it's a work-to-weekend style worth having in your arsenal.

Courtesy of Sézane Courtesy of Sézane

Thoughout the years, the trench has been styled endless ways, which means there's loads of inspiration out there for you to reference when it comes to creating new looks with this topper. But, before you can start formulating your own outfits, you'll need to scoop up the core piece, of course.

So, on that note, keep scrolling to shop this essential trench from Sézane before its sells out.