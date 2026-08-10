Whether you love them or not, gaucho pants are back. The flowing bottoms have experienced a resurgence in recent weeks, 25 years after they first made a splash. As any millennial will recount, the style’s distinct low-rise waistline and wide legs are as comfortable and relaxed as ever, ready to bring an easygoing energy to your summer wardrobe in the spirit of The O.C. or Laguna Beach.

In the early 2000s, gauchos emerged as the lovechild of capris and leggings, immediately taking street style by storm. Now, nostalgia for the decade has fueled the pants’ second coming. New marketplace data from eBay shows a 90% rise in searches for “gaucho pants” compared to last June. Alongside rising searches for similarly nostalgic pieces like jelly shoes, soccer jerseys, and mesh bags on the resale platform, it’s clear that Y2K and sport-influenced fashion is having a moment — and gauchos are one of the decade’s signature styles having a full-fledged revival.

It’s a bonus that gauchos have plenty of practical elements, like their aforementioned pull-on shape, light weight, and soft texture. Plus, the style’s below-the-knee hems — like the South American “gaucho” cowboy attire that inspired their name — are perfect for showcasing your summer shoes and pedicures. It’s harmonious that simple pieces like tank tops, T-shirts, and flip-flops are the most popular choices to wear with gauchos, just like they were decades ago. On TikTok and Instagram, pairs in neutral black, brown, and gray shades have proven to be most popular, with additional standouts in hues like pistachio green, orchid, and ivory — plus eye-catching floral or striped prints. We know Marissa Cooper and Summer Roberts would approve.

The pants style also returns at a time when 2000s nostalgia is at an all-time high, from Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary to upcoming Aquamarine and 13 Going on 30 sequels. In fact, media from the decade can also serve as prime gaucho pants styling inspiration. As resident Cali girl Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus wore multiple versions with tank tops and casual sandals — a look that’s still popular today. On the more glam side, Brenda Song also slipped on colorful gauchos with matching graphic T-shirts, skinny scarves, and mules while starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. As you pull out your favorite sandals and open Disney+, consider these gaucho pants your newest summer staple.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Bec Cropped Gaucho Pants $39 See On Urban Outfitters These gauchos are simple and straightforward, with a wide waist and hems that hit just below the knee. Plus, their affordable price tag makes them an easy addition to your cart.

Eileen Fisher Stretch Jersey Knit Culotte $158 See On Eileen Fisher Longer hems make this style perfect for the office or happy hour.

Bella Venice The Liza Pant $165 See On Revolve The silver grommets along the waistband, paired with the fabric’s chartreuse hue, make for a particularly on-trend look.

Oddli Cropped Gaucho $100 See On Nordstrom This allover stripe print makes these gauchos the center of any outfit. Complement the pattern with a black or white top and flats, or take a more-is-more approach with striped separates.

FP Movement Hot Shot Renewal Pants $60 See On Free People The tonal blush color on this pair is perfect for a more laid-back, everyday outfit.

COS Tailored Cotton-Twill Culottes $110 See On COS Extra flared styles like this create an especially defined silhouette, while still leaving space to show off your latest footwear purchase.

Banana Republic Anyday Wide-Leg High-Rise Linen-Blend Cropped Pant $80 $40 See On Banana Republic Opt for a more vivid color — like this peacock blue — for more of a statement-making moment.