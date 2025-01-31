Much like other celebrity founders, including Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham is deeply engrained in her luxury label’s success. Since its launch in 2008, she’s attended every runway show (even with a broken foot), she’s always the first to advertise new releases, and she styles her own designs daily. Most recently, on Jan. 30, Beckham donned a semi-sheer little black dress from Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2025, which, according to the designer, will be available to shop soon.

On Thursday evening, the fashion muse joined her husband, David Beckham at a launch party for his new steamy Boss campaign. She unsurprisingly stole the show in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham, starting with a partially-sheer noir number from her latest runway show. As seen on the catwalk, Beckham’s bodice featured long-sleeves, wintery thumb holes, and slim cutouts on each shoulder. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the mock-neck top was adorned with a geometric pattern. The skirt was equally transparent, complete with a thick waistband and an asymmetrical hem. Contrary to the original model, Beckham layered a lacy bra and a subtle slip underneath for extra coverage. For her footwear, the Spice Girls alum took cues from the S/S ‘25 show once again — she chose clear peep-toe pumps, also from Victoria Beckham. She completed her ensemble with minimal jewelry, including her dazzling engagement ring and gold drop earrings.

There were only a few slight differences between Beckham and the original runway look. First, the model’s waistband was constructed to stand away from the torso, which gave the skirt a corseted feel. The designer’s skirt, on the other hand, hugged tight to her hips. However, the corset lining was still visible. Next, Beckham swapped the runway-ready handbag for a more timeless option. The model carried a cinched tulle bag, with a small coin purse inside. On the dance floor, Beckham was photographed with the brand’s black Dorian Bag in tow: a sleek top-handle bag crafted out of grained leather.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Thankfully, Beckham’s exact attire will be available to shop online and in London “soon,” as she shared on Instagram. So, follow the multi-hyphenate on IG for updates (if you don’t already).