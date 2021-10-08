The buzzy Danish fashion brand GANNI is known for its core values in creating clothes that make you feel good about yourself and that celebrate your unique personality. This is evidenced through the brand’s offerings via vibrant colors (green tights, anyone?), fun prints (its smiley face is a signature), and playful silhouettes. The label’s hashtag #GANNIgirls, too, aspires to create a community for all shoppers to share their personal styles. In another effort to further this mission of inclusion, GANNI partnered with 11 Honoré on a collection that is size-inclusive. The 10-piece lineup, consisting of tops, pants, and dresses, runs from a size 2 to 22.

“We are so grateful to 11 Honoré for this partnership and the opportunity to welcome even more GANNI girls into our community,” said the Creative Director of GANNI, Ditte Reffstrup in a press statement. “GANNI is not about one look or uniform identity, it’s about confidence and kick-a** energy — and it’s my hope we can continue to share this spirit with more and more people. Everyone is welcome.”

The collection, titled LOVE DROP, was designed to celebrate self-expression and features several pieces with GANNI’s signature floral pattern. Fans can shop items like a colorful, printed shirtdress and coordinating trousers, which you can wear separately or together for a whimsical statement outfit. (For a less flashy appearance, you can style the bottoms with a white sweater or a crisp button-down shirt.) If floral patterns aren’t your go-to, then there’s a more professional pinstripe blazer and trouser set, which is modest and appropriate for work too.

(+) Courtesy of GANNI x 11 Honoré (+) Courtesy of GANNI x 11 Honoré (+) Courtesy of GANNI x 11 Honoré INFO 1/3

In addition, design details such as stretch fabrics, pleats, and elastic are incorporated into the size-inclusive collection to allow for adjustable fits and extra comfort. Plus, all the pieces were constructed with an eco-conscious eye. Fifty percent of the styles are certified recycled or organic. The materials used in the collection include organic silk, recycled nylon, and polyester.

Below, you can find TZR’s favorite picks from the collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.