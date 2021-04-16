Danish brand GANNI needs no introduction. In addition to establishing itself as one of the trendsetters in the Copenhagen Fashion Week lineups, the label has churned out buzzy collaborations with notable names like Boy Smells, Levi’s, and MATCHESFASHION. For GANNI’s newest partnership, it’s collaborating with Ahluwalia. The menswear label was founded by designer Priya Ahluwalia in 2018 and fuses her Indian-Nigerian heritage with her London roots. The alliance with GANNI marked the designer’s first foray into womenswear and there will be two drops — the first one will launch on April 23 and the second will come around Fall 2021.

The 19-piece collection coming this month will be available to shop online and in GANNI stores worldwide. You can peruse through some imagery for what to expect, below. A few standout styles are easy slip dresses, jackets, one-and-done jumpsuits, mixed-material co-ords, and other items that have all been reworked from deadstock fabric and leftover styles from GANNI’s 2020 productions. Ahluwalia and GANNI’s Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup fused the Scandi style with Ahluwalia’s signature ‘90s touch to give the upcycled garments new life. Prices will range from $100 to $1,350 for the eco-friendly pieces.

“Since the moment I met the GANNI team, especially Ditte, I have felt excited about what was possible,” said Ahluwalia in a press release. “The project has been great in showing how leftover materials can be totally transformed and are worth cherishing.”

Courtesy of GANNI/Laurence Ellis

You’ll notice patterns and animal prints take center stage in the collaboration as well as a more tonal and darker color palette. This is a different approach from GANNI’s usual subtle pastel hues and floral designs. For example, note the off-the-shoulder dress, which combines black and light blue zebra print with two different cheetah prints — a daring take on the multi-print dress style. Given that animal print is poised to take over in 2021, you’ll want to get a head start in scooping up pieces from the collab when it launches. Stay tuned as this post will be updated with shopping when the day comes. In the meantime, check out the Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories partnership or hop on over to Gucci x Balenciaga to see their trailblazing runway venture.