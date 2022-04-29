Everyone has their favorite going-out bag, whether that be a basic black crossbody purse or a giant canvas tote that serves as a black hole for miscellaneous items (old receipts, anyone?). Chances are, by now, your reliable accessory is likely battered up from repeated wear and with summer on the horizon, it’s time for a fresh upgrade. Thus, direct your attention to fashion’s new It bag: the Furla Linea Futura, a sustainable purse from Italian legacy brand Furla.

The brand new style appears as a boxy square shape, but come at it from the sides and back and you’ll notice it has a triangular silhouette, making the accessory feel novel compared to Furla’s typical lineup, which does not often change. (Its timeless, chain strap Metropolis style, for example, has been around since 2014.) The Futura comes in two different sizes — Mini and Mini Bag S — and features a top handle design along with a removable strap that allows for multiple styling options. The Futura is offered in colors such as bubbly pink, pistachio green, and suede cognac with fringe detailing.

Aesthetics aside, the bag is crafted from recycled leather, which is a material composed of small leather pieces that tanneries collect during the cutting and trimming of natural hides.

“These leather scraps are then grounded into small fibers and mixed with other materials, namely polyurethane and recycled polyester, to be then pressed into a ‘fabric’ sheet that is finished to have the same ‘touch and feel’ of real leather,” says Furla’s President Giovanna Furlanetto. “This, like any other fabric or leather pelt, is then cut and assembled to create the bags.”

If you’re wondering how the color is imbued into the eco-conscious leather bags, Furlanetto explains that after the “fabric” sheet is created, it can then be embossed, printed, and/or dyed. Meanwhile, the suede bags are metal-free, meaning during the tanning process for this style, fewer heavy metals (such as aluminum, chromium, iron, titanium, and zirconium) are used compared to the traditional tanning method, thus reducing pollutants into the water system.

All of the Futura bags are made in Furla’s new headquarters, dubbed Furla Progetto Italia, in Tuscany, Florence. In fact, the creative hub itself was designed in part to echo the iconic brand’s sustainably-minded ethos. (Furla worked with renowned architecture firm GEZA on this project.) To get into specifics, Furla Progetto Italia’s manufacturing building facades, for example, were treated with “smog-eating” Airlite paint, which purifies the air and transforms pollutants into salt molecules. Additionally, the complex features a system that collects rainwater, which is then used to water the surrounding gardens and the green areas.

“What makes these bags particularly special in my opinion is realizing that sustainability, creativity, innovation, and functionality can be harmoniously blended into beautiful products,” says Furlanetto. “They are the result of the joined efforts of different teams committed to offering our [consumers] a bag that is not only a stylish everyday accessory, but one crafted with extra sustainability in mind.”

Peruse through the colorful Futura bags below — and then whip out your credit card to officially secure your favorite style for summer. Your new eco-friendly accessory is guaranteed to attract endless compliments from friends and family at your next party.

