Summer is the time to kick back and let loose a little. Spend your whole Sunday afternoon immersed in a new book! Go to an outdoor concert on a random Tuesday night! This carefree, anything-goes attitude should extend to your wardrobe, too, because why not get silly with your everyday style? This season’s fruit jewelry trend, for example, is a fun, low-lift way to get adventurous and experimental with your everyday outfits. You can go as bold as a statement-making berry necklace or ease into the kitschy aesthetic by opting for zesty lemon motif earrings — there’s no wrong approach to the whimsical look.

Though fruit baubles have continuously popped up every summer over the past few years, Jacquemus’ buzzed-about Fall/Winter 2023 show last month brought the look to peak ripeness. Simon Porte Jacquemus, the brainchild of the Parisian label, sent models down the runway at the Palace of Versailles rocking juicy cherry necklaces and coordinating earrings. The in-your-face jewels were clearly a hit amongst the style set, as the pieces are now nearly impossible to find online. (Unless, that is, you’re willing to drop $2,600 on Poshmark for the necklace.)

There are also a slew of under-the-radar labels rife with one-of-a-kind fruit accents right now. Don’t Let Disco’s delicious-looking Berry Wonder pieces are an ode to summer, founder Ashley Harris told TZR during a recent conversation. Then there’s Copenhagen-based brand Pura Utz, who champions produce-inspired pieces handmade with glass beads. You Are Loved, too, is becoming a go-to destination for feel-good beaded fruit necklaces and bracelets, which are made to order in Switzerland.

Sure, tossing on a fruit-shaped necklace or earrings may feel a tad silly, but for some, that’s part of the appeal. As Sally Rong, founder of cool-girl jewelry label Rellery, explains, “Be creative and just have fun! And don't be shy to layer up; fruity charms paired with your go-to colorful pearl necklaces or bracelets are a total win-win look.” (I, for one, have been sporting the brand’s Watermelon Wave Shell Necklace with my bright beaded styles nonstop this summer.) And if mixing a cornucopia of bright hues and playful shapes isn’t quite your sartorial speed, start by adding one simple fruit earring or bracelet into your dainty everyday gold or silver stack — problem solved.

If you’re now craving a piece of fruit jewelry, scroll below to see the industry’s best farmer’s market-inspired offerings. And remember: Try not to overthink your look — just have fun with it.