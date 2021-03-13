It's entirely possible that bras have fallen quite low on your list of fashion essentials. In this work from home age, comfort has become the top priority, and, for many, that means their bras haven't left their lingerie drawer in months. For those who still have a comfort-above-all mindset, but want to shift back to wearing bras, turn to styles with front closures. The best front-closure bras are where comfort meets convenience, as the intuitive design means you don’t have to spend extra minutes fidgeting with annoying back clasps.

"A lot of women like the ease and convenience of a front closure bra," shares Guido Campello, co-CEO of lingerie brand Cosabella, in an interview with TZR. "Not only do the front bra clasps help to easily remove the bra, but the overall design also offers support and lift by pulling the breasts together so women generally find them very flattering." This perky advantage makes front-closure bras an excellent option for those with larger busts, as it provides comfortable support from all directions.

The design options for bras with front closures are endless, too. You can find nude options for tees, bras with padded support, and in the case of Suzy Black's The Dianah bralette, lace cups with double strap detailing. "I applied front closures to the Dianah and a handful of other styles because it simplifies the piece for the wearer," Suzy Black founder Diondra Julian tells TZR in an email. "I don't want them to have to do the dreaded twist about with such a delicate piece." It's 2021 — no one has the time or energy to fight with their bra or engage in a twist about.

Front-closure bras prioritize comfort and accessibility, making them optimal undergarment contenders should you want to wear bras again. Read on to shop 10 of the best front-closure bras on the market right now.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Bare Necessities

This easy-on, easy-off berry-colored bra from Bare Necessities will brighten up your intimates collection and provide your chest with the ultimate support. The seamed, unlined underwire cups also provide an extra level of comfort, creating that it-doesn't-even-feel-like-I'm-wearing-a-bra sensation. Plus, this front clasp option is on sale for 25 percent off.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Lane Bryant

Known for its wide range of plus-size apparel, Lane Bryant proves adaptable, inclusive design never means sacrificing style. This smooth plunge bra from the brand comes in a fiery red colorway and features adjustable racerback straps. Best of all, the option has an easy-to-open silver clasp in the center of the garment, making it the perfect combo of flirty design and convenience.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Cosabella

This black lace bralette from Italian label Cosabella features a row of hook and eye closures that provide a similar type of adjustability you'd find on a corset. The lingerie brand also recently launched Cosabella Renew, a collection of bras designed for those in post-op for breast-related surgeries. Bras from that collection feature light compression, drainage openings, and, of course, easy-to-open hook closures in the front. "Our hope was to beautify the trauma of breast cancer with the comfort of our lace and the vivacity and uplifting nature of our colors," says Campello.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Soma

With its breathable mesh panels and rose gold hardware, Soma's Front-Close Demi Bra merges allure with convenience. Its racerback straps also make this Soma bra the ideal garment to wear underneath your favorite spring sundress that has an intricate back silhouette.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Natori

Natori is a legend in the lingerie industry with its luxury silhouettes and thoughtful, artistic approach to design. This lace option is no exception from the brand's signature luxe looks, and the online cups offer support for your natural breast shape.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand continuously showcases how fun lingerie can and should be. This logomania-inspired garment comes in teal, black, deep blue, lilac, and pink — all of which feature a rose gold front-closure in the center for quick application and removal.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Natori

For those no-frills days, nothing beats a good ol' standard nude bra. With its thin stretch foam pads, matte adjustable straps, and front-closure clasp, Natori's Zone Front Close Bra is set to become your go-to T-shirt bra. Wear with your favorite graphic tee and marvel at the undergarment's ultimate comfort.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: Suzy Black

Black peacock lace, a double strap design, touches of gold — this Dianah Bralette from Suzy Black is a testament to the inventive, sultry, and versatile potential of a front-closure design. "The lace detailing makes it my favorite go-to for a little day-to-night drama with just a touch of 'drip' at the chunky gold front hook," Julian says.

The Best Front-Closure Bras: La Perla

If there's one bra Cinderella would wear, it's this Triangle Bra from La Perla. With its pearl and bow detailing, baby blue lace, and light gold clasps, this dreamy bra is a magical take on front-closure design that doesn't compromise on aesthetics.