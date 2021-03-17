Priyanka Chopra’s Essential Handbag Is Now 25 Percent Off At FRAME

Since launching in 2012 in Los Angeles, FRAME, known for its denim and streamlined apparel, has quickly become a favorite for many fashion folks and celebrities. Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle are just two stars who can’t get enough of the brand’s denim while other must-haves from the label include its luxury tote bags as seen on the likes of Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra. If you were eyeing any of the aforementioned items or hoping for your favorite FRAME item to go on sale, your wish has been granted. FRAME’s friends and family sale starts right now and will end on March 23.

The event features thousands of items that are available at an extra 25 percent off—including all the sale section markdowns. Don't worry about needing a special code to enter at checkout, the discount will be automatically applied. In addition to buying the exact FRAME items worn by some of your favorite celebs, the brand also offers a variety of spring-appropriate goods such as preppy blazers, leather pants, and oversize tote bags. However, if you need a jumping off point to start shopping, scroll to see which FRAME pieces resonated with celebrities and shop them, plus similar options, ahead. If you want to score even more deals, check out Bandier’s friends and family sale, which will cover all your athleisure needs.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chrissy Teigen’s Pegged Jeans

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The straight-leg jean renaissance is here to stay. Teigen’s vintage-inspired pants are currently sold out, but other pairs that would look equally great when paired with your favorite T-shirt and oversized blazer combo are still available.

Katie Holmes’ Le Canon Boot Noir

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

No closet is complete without a pair of black boots, but this all-weather leather pair is the cream of the crop. The rounded toe and rubber sole can take on any storm. Not looking for boots? A selection of other springtime shoes are available as well to wear with your floral midi dress.

Selena Gomez’s Cropped Trousers and Matching Blazer

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A cropped trouser and matching blazer combination is your trick to getting dressed quickly and with style. While Gomez’s exact set is sold out, the sale offers other similar separates. Be sure to accessorize your outfit with dainty pearl hoops or layered necklaces.

Priyanka Chopra’s Les Second Mini Bag

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Small but mighty, mini bags are great for when you want to appear a bit more minimalist. When wearing a bright gingham pattern like Chopra, opting for a smaller, neutral-colored bag lets the outfit shine. Luckily, this accessory is still available to shop and comes in medium and large sizes as well.