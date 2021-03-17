Meghan Markle’s Favorite Sneaker Is 30 Percent Off Via Bandier's Major Sale

Though an athleisure brand at its roots, Bandier offers more than just your simple pair of leggings or sports bra. Just think about the model-approved Rivington rib tank from its in-house label WSLY or Bandier’s street style-worthy collaboration with the cult swimwear brand Solid & Striped. With the abundance of on-trend items suitable for both in, and out, of the studio wear, there is probably an item, or 5, you’re eying from Bandier for your spring wardrobe. Conveniently, Bandier’s friends and family sale is finally here — and the shopping affair has some amazing offerings in store just for you.

From now through March 21, the activewear label will be offering 30 percent off all items in its brick-and-mortar location and online, including the sustainable V-10 sneaker from Veja that the former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has worn. Markle was last seen in her Veja kicks on her and Prince Harry’s royal tour back in 2018. After you’re done with your sneaker shopping, it’s worth browsing the site’s transitional outerwear like this faux fur number from Apparis, cute lounge pieces like this knit bralette from Le Ore, and basics like a turtleneck bodysuit from AGOLDE.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In addition to athleisure pieces, the sale also includes everyday items and timeless wardrobe staples. If you’ve been eying that pair of Chelsea boots from Ganni or longing for R13 jeans, this is your time to shine. There is no reason not to take advantage of the discounts now and revamp your wardrobe to welcome in the new season with some trendy pieces on hand. While shopping the sale is an exciting and lucrative affair, it can also get a little overwhelming, considering the multitude of styles offered on the website. Fear not, scroll on to check out 12 more items that are worth purchasing from Bandier’s major sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.