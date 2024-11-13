Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Look out, Sofia Richie Grainge. The new mother may still be dubbed the queen of quiet luxury, but others could soon be taking the throne. One such person is content creator Yuyan Shi. Take a quick scroll through the New Yorker’s Instagram page, and you’ll notice how she’s decidedly mastered the sophisticated social media-approved vibe. “I love experimenting with different styles and trends, but I’m a minimalist at heart, and I love classic, clean looks,” she tells TZR.

To achieve the understated aesthetic, Shi, who doesn’t stray far from a neutral color palette, turns to sleek, no-fuss outfit formulas. “This fall, I’ve been loving a suede trench coat that easily elevates almost any outfit,” the influencer says. “Underneath, I can go with a simple pair of jeans and a cozy sweater — it’s easy, effortless, and timeless.” If she’s in the mood for a more dressed-up look, Shi slips into a skirt and opts for accents like a statement belt and chic boots. “I love taking staple pieces from my closet and mixing them up in different ways.”

The young creative, who has partnered with labels like Veronica Beard, Reformation, and Marc Jacobs, adds that as her style evolves, she prioritizes high-quality pieces that have the potential to elevate her everyday outfits. But that’s not to say she doesn’t sport contemporary brands — like, of course, her own. The influencer’s accessories assortment, Casual and You, debuted in 2022. And this year, Shi introduced another line, The Casuals, which consists of elevated ready-to-wear collections (a category of which she clearly knows her way around).

Find all of Shi’s current favorite looks — from her label’s pieces to other designer must-haves — below.