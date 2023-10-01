It’s not often that an of-the-moment style receives approval from fashion girls across the board. Low-rise jeans? Good luck getting more than half of your group message to give the controversial trend a thumbs up. Fiery red pieces are arguably more widely accepted, particularly amongst adventurous dressers, yet still aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. There is, however, one sought-after look it seems the style crowd is collectively aligned on in fall 2023: flats. (Bad news for your heels, but great news for your feet!) Comfortable and cute, the silhouette has all the makings of an everyday shoe, whether for the office or a casual weekend bopping around the neighborhood.

Team TZR, for one, is jazzed about all the chic styles on the market, and our picks touch on every major trend this season. First, you’ll see below that many team members are jumping on the ballet flat train. Some of the iterations we’re particularly drawn to right now? Repetto’s satin style and Reformation’s leather look. Mary Janes silhouettes, like Weejuns’ unique loafer version, are also a top choice for TZR editors this autumn (and, of course, we’re already envisioning the shoes teamed with a pair of bright tights or pastel socks).

Ahead, explore (and shop) more of our editors’ favorite fall flats.