Fashion trends these days tend to burn fast and bright, fading nearly as fast as they came. After all, we’re living in an era of fleeting TikTok #cores that arrive one day and are swiftly replaced with something like the “Mob Wife” or “Eclectic Grandpa” aesthetics the next. This, however, is not the case with the engagement ring trends of 2024, all of which feel like subtle updates on designs with staying power. Indeed, the latest options out there have the potential to feel relevant for many years to come — so long as your pick and personal taste are aligned.

One smart way to narrow the selection? "Save photos of every ring you like and create a folder of all of them together,” says designer Ashley Zhang, whose vintage-inspired and customized pieces are a hit with fashion-obsessed brides-to-be. “Once you see all these styles side by side it can be helpful to see if there is a common element, or if you don’t love some of them as much as you thought you did."

But if a well-curated mood board helps to focus your engagement ring shopping, trying bands IRL is more likely to inspire in a final decision. Nothing compares to slipping rings on your actual finger to see how they look. "Try on, but don’t overwhelm yourself,” suggests The One I Love NYC Founder Mia Moross, who empasizes you should always go with what feels true to you, regardless of what’s all over your social media feed. “Whichever one you can’t stop thinking about, that’s the one." She also says to prioritize diamond and gemstone quality over the setting style as bands can be reimagined for your evolving tastes down the road. "It’s the stones that are forever.”

And if you can’t find anything that specifically speaks to you in a store? Go the bespoke route. "Once you have a sense of what you like and what feels good on your hand, working with a trusted jeweler on a custom piece is always the way to go," Noon Founder Sophia Armstrong says, pointing out that an open mind can go a long way in finding something you’ll want to wear everyday. Kinn Studio Founder Jennie Yoon, meanwhile, suggests shopping around with a few different designers with varying sensibilities. "I would make appointments to try all sorts of shapes and sizes,” she says. “You'll know right away what you don't love — oftentimes, customers are pleasantly surprised by a style that they didn't think they would like."

Start your search ahead, where we’re gathered eight engagement ring trends experts point to as reigning supreme in 2024 — and sticking around for much longer.

Chunkier Bands

Speaking as someone who recently got engaged and opted for a chunky design, I can attest: This silhouette has a wonderful way of seamlessly blending with whatever you are wearing while still feeling special and elevated. “I’m seeing a trend towards thicker or heavier bands,” Zhang says. “These rings can look both modern and vintage and can still easily be stacked with different bands.”

Bezel Settings

Want something traditional that’s not a prong setting? Bezel cuts — which is when the stone is fully encased with precious metal — have been around for thousands of years but still feel of-the-moment. “I will forever love a bezel setting, for the clean look and for the security it provides,” Armstrong says, who offers a signature hybrid bezel setting with chubby claws for her clients. “These simple settings are so comfortable to wear and easy to take care of,” Zhang adds.

Sapphires & Emeralds

Non-diamond center stones aren’t a new concept, but experts have recently noticed customers gravitating toward two picks specifically: emeralds and sapphires. “These stones are both great for accents or as the center stone in an engagement setting,” Zhang says, adding that her clients often mix in them with diamonds for extra sparkle. These stones also offer a great deal of resilience. “It is important to consider the durability of colored stones for a ring that will be worn daily,” Lang Antiques & Estate Jewelry Co-owner Suzanne Martinez says. “Sapphires — which come in every color of the rainbow — and rubies are recommended as they are harder stones.”

Buttery Yellow Bands

Yellow gold remains a popular metal choice for engagement rings, but some brides are taking it a step further. "There's a noticeable trend with brides and grooms asking for 22k gold,” Moross says, who refers to the look as “fine maximalism.” Observing that the era of delicate stacking bands and 14k gold seems to be behind us, she see the industry starting to “make way for a ‘more is more’ approach in the world of wedding jewelry.” Armstrong is also clocking this currenbt shift. “Right now it’s all about yellow gold — my personal preference is 18 karat,” she says. “Most of my clients are also drawn to a higher karat gold, it’s so vibrant and buttery.”

Old Stones

An engagement ring with a backstory is imbued with additional meaning, a key reason why many brides gravitate toward vintage stones. “Old Mine and old European cut diamonds are very popular for us,” Zhang shares. “These are antique diamonds (over 100 years old!) that have been removed from older jewelry and re-used for engagement rings.” Moross has also noticed an interest in antiquity from her clients. “They are captivated by the narrative,” she says. “Nothing tells a more compelling story than that of antique diamonds. Instead of fixating on the cut, I believe consumers will be drawn to the story of the stone.”

Mixed Metals

For a slightly non-traditional look that still retains its elegance and versatility, mixed metals are a lovely choice that more people are making. “Gone are the days of matchy-matchy jewelry, and that extends to engagement rings and wedding bands,” Martinez says. “Casting off convention, some brides are choosing mixed or single metal engagement rings paired with bands of a different color. The look adds a slight element of surprise and will complement the rest of her jewelry collection.” Another route? An engagement ring that incorporates multiple metals into one style.

Toi et Moi

A celebrity favorite as of late, the Toi et Moi ring shows no signs of going anywhere soon. “This style continues to be the most sought after, and I think that two-stone and three-stone engagement rings will remain popular in 2024,” Yoon says. And while you could go for a Toi et Moi with two diamonds, the structure also presents a lovely opportunity to bring in another gemstone. “We have been receiving a lot of emerald requests for solitaire engagement rings and also as an accent stone in Toi et Moi designs,” KATKIM Founder Katherine Kim observes.

Cushion Cuts

While oval cuts have been in favor in recent years, some designers are seeing a return to the cushion cut. “I’m getting a lot of requests for elongated cushion shapes right now,” Armstrong says, who counts cushions as her favorite shape at the moment (“think soft bubbly square”). “I also foresee marquis, movals [a blend of marquise and oval cuts], and more obscure shapes being brought into the mix.”