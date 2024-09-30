It’s finally sweater weather, baby. And while there’s nothing wrong with turning to your classic cream cardigan ad nauseam this season, perhaps you’re eager to experiment with something different, too? If yes, look to the industry’s new crop of emerging knitwear brands, which are bringing a fresh perspective to the cozy category. From unexpected silhouettes (like racer tanks) to bold designs (rainbow-colored stripes, anyone?), these labels’ latest offerings are anything but basic.

Just take the dopamine-boosting styles from newcomer NONAME is needed, a sibling brand to Naked Cashmere. Founded in August, the label is bright, bold, and expressive, says CEO Patti Cazzato. “We saw a gap in the market for a knitwear brand that blends impeccable craftsmanship with a vivid, daring personality — and that’s where NONAME is needed comes in,” she tells TZR. “We wanted to give customers pieces that not only felt amazing in terms of quality and comfort but also allowed them to express their individuality — essentially, cashmere pieces that serve as wearable art.” With that goal in mind, she says the first collection has three main themes: modern prep, retro sport, and art collector. These aesthetics come to life by way of polka dot cardigans, striped rugby shirts, color block pullovers, and more.

Similarly, for Sarah Beasley, the founder of SULK Knitwear, her clients come to her for one-of-a-kind pieces (like the aforementioned racer tanks, a look loved by Emily Ratajkowski). “Something unique that no one else has,” she says of her offerings. “I also enjoy experimenting with shapes and colors, which buyers love when looking for something unusual.” A prime example: The San Francisco Sunset Cotton and Mohair Net Top, which features a cropped silhouette and long, wide sleeves.

Ahead, read up on six up-and-coming knitwear brands revolutionizing the space.

SULK Knitwear

As it turns out, Beasley picked up knitting as a hobby during the pandemic (her mom taught her the ropes). “I found I had a natural affinity to it and made a small collection of one-off pieces, photographed them, and to my surprise, they sold out within a week,” she explains. From there, she turned this newfound passion into a full-fledged brand with the launch of SULK Knitwear. And the process is no joke — each piece requires 10 to 40 hours to complete. In an effort to avoid waste, Beasley sources vintage and scrap yarns.

The London-based label’s mood-enhancing creations are sure to strike a chord with adventurous dressers. Her bestsellers? The balaclavas with piercing rings. “There has been a rise in popularity over the last few years for balaclavas and I wanted to make special designs — statement, unique pieces,” the founder explains. “They’re a good alternative to a hat and scarf and can jazz up any outfit.”

Almada Label

Launched in 2020 by Alexa Dagmar and Linda Juhola, Almada Label isn’t necessarily reinventing the wheel with its knitwear but rather banking on high-quality, no-frills mainstays that’ll stand the test of time. Minimalism is at the core of the brand, with neutral colors and versatile silhouettes threaded throughout every collection. However, a handful of the understated styles also feature subtle but noticeable details, such as twist designs (see its Nina top) and wide sleeves (the Noma cable knit dress). Devoted to sustainable practices, the Finland-based label uses traceable, certified, and organic materials. In short, the search for the perfect season-transcending knit ends here.

NONAME is needed

“This isn’t a typical cashmere collection — it’s a bold, new take that merges the unmatched softness of cashmere with a creative, unique stylistic perspective,” explains Cazzato, referencing its cool, captivating styles like cropped cardigans and oversized bubble pants. To design the line, she says the team — including the creative and merchandising departments — drew inspiration from their personal closets, favorite vintage finds, and art collections. “This collaboration led to a collection that merges the nostalgia of vintage with a fresh, forward-thinking perspective, creating pieces that feel perfectly at home in today’s fashion landscape.”

And though it’s only been a month since NONAME is needed launched, it’s already seeing a positive response from shoppers. “Our recent pop-up shop at Chelsea Market sold an incredible amount of our vintage-inspired modern prep pieces, showing that this playful yet nostalgic style resonates with customers,” the CEO notes.

Rafaiel Knitwear

Hailing from a small town in Michigan, Darcey Lehman became fascinated with textiles when she was a child, which is when she first tried her hand at knitting (pun intended). Much like Beasley, this pastime led to the launch of her business in 2020. Today, her brand Rafaiel is based in New York, where the creative designs versatile yet striking knitwear made from 100% natural fibers, including merino wool, baby alpaca, organic cotton, and relaxed soft linen. From the bomber jacket-inspired cardigan to the tie-front cropped tank (both seen below), Rafaiel’s selection of looks will see you through the chilly season in style.

Slow Love

During lockdown, Holly von Bock launched a vintage knitwear site, which was a hit from the jump. “I would do weekly or bi-weekly drops of pieces I’d sourced, and they would literally sell out within seconds, and I couldn't find enough of them,” she tells TZR. Because of this success, she decided to create her own brand in June 2022 with the help of her sister, who is a knitwear designer. They started with one sweater, the Feel Good Jumper, and things snowballed from there. Case in point: Slow Love has already caught the attention of Emma Watson, who donned their first-ever design this past April.

Slow Love offers two sizes in all its pieces, which the founder initially thought would be tricky as it’s a small brand. “But we can accommodate a UK 8 up to a UK 22,” she explains. “And I think everybody just genuinely feels really good in it.” What’s more, the label avoids acrylic and polyester and instead crafts its looks using 100% cotton or 100% wool.

Nadia Wire

With a degree in textile design from London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins, namesake designer Nadia Wire knows her way around knitwear. And she has an impressive resume to boot: Following graduation, Wire kickstarted her career working for Pringle Of Scotland, Peter Pilotto, Stine Goya, and Iris Van Herpen. This experience helped the Danish creative build her brand in 2020. Rooted in maximalism, the playful collections, which are made in Denmark, will wake up your fall (and winter) wardrobe. Key styles include sheer shirts and dresses, oversized cardigans, and sleeveless bodysuits. Let’s just say everything Wire churns out is bound to turn heads.