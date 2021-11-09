The sun now sets before 6 p.m. and the inevitable switch from iced to hot coffee has taken place, but not everything about this time of year is so distressing Finally, the Fall/Winter collections that walked the runways all the way back in February are making their way to the racks of your favorite stores. Meaning, it’s time to reevaluate your cold-weather staples like outerwear, boots, and, of course, sweaters, and reinfuse your closet with a sense of weather-appropriate playfulness. To brighten your day (even when the sun calls it quits before your workday does), it’s time to get acquainted with this season’s must-have: the embellished sweater.

Oftentimes, what comes down the runway can feel a bit over-the-top for day-to-day life, but the embellished sweater hits the sweet spot — cozy, but still eye-catching. This trend made repeat appearances at the likes of Balmain and Brunello Cucinelli with interwoven shine, Paco Rabanne and Valentino with rhinestone embellishment, and Vivetta and Self-Portrait with the addition of eye-catching buttons. So, no matter the level of subtlety you prefer, there will be an option that works.

“Use of lurex, shine, and crystals is something we are seeing on the runway within the Y2K dressing trend,” explains Libby Page, Senior Market Editor at Net-a-Porter of the trend’s throwback origins. While low-rise pants and tube tops are Gen-Z favorites when it comes to the ‘00s return, embellished knitwear is a trend even those who lived through the era can support again. Below, shop the best of winter’s sparkly and shining sweaters.

Splash of Stones

The simple splash of rhinestones is an approachable entry into the world of high-shine apparel. Rather than diving head-first into fully bedazzled knits, a subtle sprinkling makes it wearable even for the minimalist. Pro tip: opt for a dark neutral or muted hue (think ice blue or sage) to act as the base to keep the look subtle and chic.

Intertwined Shine

This season, designers lent a touch of glamour to knitwear by incorporating high-shine extras like tinsel and sequins into the sweater’s weave for a light-catching look. Pair this back to your go-to denim for day, or take it up a notch with a leather skirt and knee-high boots for a cool but cozy evening look.

Touch of Trim

Full-on shine isn’t quite your thing? No worries — turn to a touch of glimmer to achieve the look. Keep it minimal with a rhinestone trim around the collar or lean into the trend with a shimmering fringe that boldly punctuates a classic sweater. Whichever touch is more your speed, there are variations that will undoubtedly work for your personal style.

All-Over Applique

If you’re ready to truly take your sweater game up a notch, all-over appliqué is your answer. This season, options range from scattered rhinestones and sequins to thoughtfully placed shine throughout a printed knit; all in all, it’s easy to get creative. When it comes to styling, let your sweater do the talking by pairing it back to simple bottoms and complementing the shine with an eye-catching earring.

Beautified Buttons

Cardigans are back on the map as a favorite knitwear choice of trendsetters and celebs like Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid. Now, they’re receiving a glam upgrade with high-shine buttons like novelty shapes, crystal embellishments, and pearl detailed options. This is the perfect piece to add to your work-from-home wardrobe rotation for a coveted “keyboard-up” (Zoom-ready on top, sweats on bottom) outfit.