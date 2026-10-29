Following a long legacy that includes Balmain, Versace, and Margiela, H&M’s latest designer collaboration once again features a highly respected fashion house — one beloved by royals and celebrities alike. Best known for its bridal wear and red carpet gowns, worn by stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, and Celine Dion, Elie Saab knows what women want to wear to stand out. And with your holiday celebrations in mind, the Elie Saab x H&M collection offers dozens of evening-ready styles suited to every event on this season’s social calendar.

Available in select stores and online beginning Oct. 29, this over 50-piece collection encompasses black-tie dresses, sparkling knits, menswear accessories, jewelry, handbags, footwear, and more to meet all your party dressing needs. “Our customers can expect a magical, ornate, and glamorous collection,” H&M Creative Advisor and Head of Design Ann-Sofie Johansson said in the brand’s press release. To achieve this, styles span an elegant palette of gold, emerald green, and black with thoughtful details and elevated finishes throughout — think dégradé sequin blazers, lace midi skirts, ombré leather jackets, and metallic peplum tops. Even tees and sweatshirts feature embroidery or embellishments that make them feel special enough to wear anywhere you want to impress.

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But because this collab intends to dress you head to toe, Elie Saab and H&M added plenty of accessories to complete your various holiday looks. There’s a lace-patterned pashmina that instantly elevates everything from a cardigan sweater to a strapless gown. Croc-embossed peep-toe platforms and sling-back kitten heels ensure your outfits are finished with equally fabulous footwear. Crystal-studded chandelier earrings add even more sparkle to whatever you’re wearing.

On Sept. 28, H&M gathered trendsetting celebrities like Amelia Gray, Gabbriette, Iris Law, and Anok Yai to kick off the collaboration at Palais Brongniart, just as Paris Fashion Week revved up. All dressed in styles from the collection, the fashionable guests exhibited the breadth and versatility that make it worthy of your party wardrobe. Even better, those who are able to get their hands on these gowns, going-out tops, gloves, and more before they inevitably sell out will do so for a fraction of what they’d pay for an Elie Saab piece. Prices range from $40 for a rosette choker to $429 for a leather bomber. With this kind of affordability and high glamour, you better act fast if you hope to wear something from the collection at your holiday parties.