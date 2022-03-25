You’ll be glued to your screen this weekend as Season 2 of Bridgerton is finally here. You can expect to see more fabulous regencycore fashion, blossoming romances, and Lady Whistledown musings. The show also introduces a new family of three — the Sharmas — who is a central focus this season as Kate and Edwina Sharma (played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, respectively) are rumored to be in a love triangle with Anthony Bridgerton. For fans who are interested in the role fashion plays for the family, there are many easter eggs in the Sharma sisters’ outfits, according to Bridgerton’s costume designer Sophie Canale. Similar to Season 1, costume details such as prints and color are pertinent to a character’s story arc.

“There’s a distinction between Kate and Edwina. I’ve portrayed that in the color palette and fabric choices,” says Canale to TZR. “Kate, for example, is in heavier weight taffetas, which is supposed to make her look a bit stiffer and rigid to align with her personality.”

Kate is the headstrong older sister of Edwina and is in charge of her younger sister’s affairs, ever since their father passed away. Canale represented her strong character by incorporating rich jewel tones such as emerald green tinges and deep blues into her outfits. Meanwhile, Edwina is softer in personality and wants to be accepted into London society rather than stand out, so she dresses in muted pinks, peach, and pale-colored outfits. Canale shares that the Sharma sisters will each have approximately 30 looks throughout Season 2.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

To see more personality differences between the two siblings, Canale says to watch out for how they style gloves with their outfits. There are subtle details within the Sharma sisters’ gloves and their reticules (small handbags) that showcase their polar characters, such as frills or bows for Edwina and minimalist styles for Kate. “The embellishments and embroidery on each pair are interesting to look out for,” she teases. “People will want to rewatch [the episodes] again to see the differences [here] amongst the characters.”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

When it comes to how color plays a role in showcasing a pair’s budding romance — aka Anthony and Kate — Canale’s only hint here for fans is to take note of a certain shade in the duo’s looks. They both wear a lot of teal. (It won’t be a surprise if both their ensembles become brighter as their story progresses.) You’ll remember from Season 1 that Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset went from wearing creams and blacks to more vivid tones like purple and red as their love for each other grew.

Netflix

It is important to note, too, that the Sharma family’s wardrobe will embody a different color scheme than the Featherington’s flashy orange and yellow ensembles — or the cool tones that the Bridgertons wear. The Sharma family’s attire will revolve around rich and bold tints such as eggplant purple, deep pink, and cerulean. Along with their wardrobes, since the Sharmas are traveling from India to participate in the London social season, Canale wanted to incorporate the family’s cultural background into their outfits.

“The joy of Bridgerton is you’ve got such diversity. The jewel-tone palettes of Kate’s outfit represent shades from Indian culture. I’ve also used lots of Indian silks in the cut of the Sharma family’s costumes for pashminas, in their sleeve shapes, and I used gold trims,” Canale shares. “I was inspired by Indian fashion and [the culture’s] jewelry. Therefore, the accessories for both the Sharma daughters and their mother, Mary, stem from Indian designs such as intricate beadwork and the use of rose gold as a base of their jewelry.”

(+) Netflix (+) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX INFO 1/2

Although the Sharma family’s outfits are heavily influenced by Indian fashion, Canale also focused on merging their more contemporary styles with classic Regency-era attire — think puffed-sleeves and waist-cinching bodices.

“I took inspiration from quite a few brands for the Sharma family’s outfits. There are elements from Chanel’s little jackets and embellishments from Elie Saab,” Canale explains. “It’s getting that collaboration between Regency style and contemporary fashion.” Canale shares that she wanted to incorporate pieces that fans could relate to in their own wardrobe, too. For her, that meant showcasing items like the Spencer jacket (a tailored cropped jacket) and accessories like floral hair pins, which anyone could wear for special occasions.

Netflix

Now that you’re fully versed in the sartorial drama of the Sharma family, rewatch your favorite scenes from Season 2 to catch anything you may have missed. If you’re just getting started on the new episodes though, consider yourself the most informed viewer. Kate, Edwina, and Mary’s outfits are all unforgettable this season.