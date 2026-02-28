It seems like everyone is itching to get down and boogie. Blame it on Harry Styles’ upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, but there’s a certain energy in the air lately. Namesake designer Emily Dawn Long tapped into it too, hosting a disco party during NYFW, packed with many an industry it-girl (this writer was also there, taking in the lively atmosphere). Now, Italian fashion houses have caught the disco fever: a glitzy, ‘70s-inspired mood is sweeping the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 runways, signaling a return to high-octane dressing.

As a refresher, disco fashion in the ’70s was defined by high-shine sequins, easy-to-move-in silhouettes, and unapologetically bold colors and prints. Gucci, for one, embodied that spirit. For creative director Demna’s first show for the storied house, the Balenciaga alum’s inaugural collection felt plucked straight out of Studio 54. One model made her way down the runway in low-rise silver sequin pants (perhaps not the easiest to dance in, but certainly on theme) and a white beaded top. Next came Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a bodycon mini dress in a similar-looking fabric, styled with a coordinating shoulder bag and pointy heels. Legendary supermodel Kate Moss closed the show in a high-neck, backless black sequin gown, delivering a final dose of sultry, after-dark glamour.

(+) Gucci Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Gucci WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) Gucci Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Meanwhile, at Ferragamo, metallic gold took on multiple forms, from a slip dress with a bubble hem to a mini finished with sculptural hip details. Much like Gucci, Sportmax turned up the shine, showing a floor-grazing gown drenched in gold sequins (and the same number in black). Complete with a subtle waist cutout on one side, the silhouette struck a balance between ’70s-inspired glamour and modern edge. And if you resonate better with the striking colors from the era? Look to Roberto Cavalli’s hot pink ruffled mini dress.

(+) Ferragamo Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Sportmax Marco Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Roberto Cavalli Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Clearly, the MFW runways are ushering in a disco-glam revival. Even if the dance floor isn’t exactly calling your name, you can still embrace the look next fall with sequin pants or a metallic dress.