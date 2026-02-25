The Milan runways mark a number of creative director debuts this season, including Maria Grazia Chiuri (Fendi) and Meryll Rogge (Marni), as well as sophomore collections from Louise Trotter (Bottega Veneta) and Simone Bellotti (Jil Sander). In other words, the catwalks are sure to drum up plenty of buzz. Of course, the sartorial spectacle always continues outside, and this season is no different — the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 street style is proving to be equally as glamorous.

When it comes to Milan street style, the motto seems to be the bolder, the better. Or, at least that’s the case thus far this week. Day one saw the sidewalks flooded with bright colors, graphic prints, statement accessories, and leather galore — a clear nod to Diesel, which kicked off the shows. In addition to the aforementioned houses, new collections from heavy hitters like Prada, Gucci, Ferragamo, Blumarine, and Giorgio Armani (just to name a few) are still to come, which means you can expect the fashion crowd to dial up the drama even further.

Scroll ahead to revel in the standout street style moments from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026. Be sure to check back, as the looks are only getting better from here.

Day 1

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

You heard it here first: Denim culottes are primed for a return this spring.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Spotted: a Marty Supreme jacket out in the wild.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

A surprisingly chic color trio worth trying? Fiery red, olive green, and butter yellow.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Note to self: Don’t sleep on feather heels.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

This extra-long fringe scarf immediately transformed this showgoer’s look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Edgy on top, sweet on the bottom.