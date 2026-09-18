Just when you think the year’s designer shuffle is over, another appointment or exit is announced. And the latest is a surprise: Glenn Martens is exiting his role as creative director of Diesel. Martens originally joined the brand in October 2020 for the position, which was the label’s first creative director role, after being a guest designer in its 2018 Diesel Red Tag Project.

“Glenn Martens’ contribution to Diesel has been extraordinary,” said Diesel Founder Renzo Rosso in a press release. “Through his vision, talent, and commitment, he has transformed the way the brand is perceived, forging a strong connection with younger generations and creating a solid foundation for its future. He brought Diesel back to the centre of the global fashion conversation while preserving the openness, energy, and accessibility that have always distinguished us. We are deeply grateful for everything he has achieved.”

Diesel Fall 2026. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

Under Martens, Diesel put a larger focus on its signature jeans and iconic red tags as design elements. In fact, his innovation with denim is arguably the greatest mark Martens made at the brand, where he revamped the material across different textures, silhouettes, and styles season after season. He also became known for his intricate and massive set designs during Diesel’s shows at Milan Fashion Week, which ranged from childhood knickknacks to shredded denim.

Martens’ additional Diesel projects included the launch of the brand’s new Only Desire fragrance with Dove Cameron, as well as its jelly-textured collaboration with Melissa. He also created the brand’s viral 1DR shoulder bag, which has been reinterpreted in various colors and styles since it debuted on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway.

Martens still has his role as creative director of Maison Margiela to keep him busy, so he’ll continue to be on the fashion set’s radar. The Belgian designer’s final Diesel show will be held on Sept. 22 during Milan Fashion Week, according to the brand. Though no successor has been named yet, the label said it will be “announced in due course.” The news follows recent exits and hires at a variety of top fashion labels within the last year, including Dario Vitale joining Emporio Armani, Olivier Rousteing joining Rabanne, and Ib Kamara exiting Off-White.